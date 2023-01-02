Read full article on original website
mark smolen
3d ago
Buffalo ignore the hype, play the game you know you can, no turn overs!!!! GO BILLS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
Yardbarker
Top potential landing spots for Raiders QB Derek Carr
Las Vegas benched its all-time passing leader QB Derek Carr last week, signaling a new era of Raiders football is approaching. It has yet to be determined if Las Vegas intends to trade or release the 31-year-old quarterback. Carr, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 14,...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Raiders select new franchise QB in latest ESPN mock draft
We are less than a week away from the final regular season game for the Las Vegas Raiders. And with the team eliminated from playoff contention, we will soon see where the pick in the first round will land. As of right now, the Raiders would pick at No. 7...
San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Cardinals
The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. They are also arguably the most dangerous, having strung together nine wins in a row. They look invincible, and they have a shot at maybe even stealing the top seed in the NFC. To do that, the Niners need several things to happen, but foremost on their checklist is to beat the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18 at home. A win here plus an Eagles’ loss to the New York Giants would hand the NFC first seed to the 49ers. That is also huge since they would get one week’s worth of rest before the divisional round. It’s unlikely, but anything can happen. Now let’s look at our 49ers Week 18 predictions as they take on the Cardinals.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Get Massive Injury Updates On Two Key Defenders
For the Philadelphia Eagles, it looked like a foregone conclusion that they would be the No. 1 overall seed in the NFL. They went 13-1 to begin the season but have hit a snag recently, losing their last two games. That has put some pressure on them as the teams chasing them in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, have all kept winning.
Cowboys BREAKING: James Washington Cut, T.Y. Hilton 'Even More' Snaps
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to lean even more on veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton against the Washington Commanders. ... and have cut James Washington.
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better
Damar Hamlin’s injury condition appears to have taken a turn for the better. The Buffalo Bills safety’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said that Hamlin was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,” said Glenn. Hamlin’s uncle noted […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
