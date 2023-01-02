Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
Sunrise Spotlight: Sleep in Heavenly Peace
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Scott Duvall. He spoke to us about a nonprofit that’s new to Bowling Green, Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s mission is to build beds for those in need. To find...
lakercountry.com
Commodities to be distributed Thursday
Thursday is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Randy Marcum and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at the First Baptist Church in Russell Springs beginning at 11 a.m. tomorrow until all commodities are given away.
wnky.com
Kentucky to the World nonprofit expanding to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-How do you teach the world about the amazing people and achievements of Kentucky?. A local nonprofit says the answer is in the cards. “How do we tell those stories to a national and international audience and help people understand how the Kentucky roots of these folks play a part in who they are and what they’ve done?” said Kentucky to the World Board Member Sam Ford.
wnky.com
Sunrise Spotlight: WKU Piano Studio Gala
For today’s Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Katie Drybrough. She spoke to us about an upcoming fundraiser gala to raise money for WKU musicians to get new instruments. The evening’s entertainment is a range of musical selections encompassing the themes of comedy and tragedy. Alongside the show, a three-course gourmet dinner will be served by the highly in-demand The Linen Apron. For more information about where to purchase a ticket and more details of the event, click here.
wnky.com
Happy ‘Roo’ Year! Come meet baby kangas with me!
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – Attention animal lovers! Kentucky Down Under Adventure Zoo has broken its record for the most baby kangaroos born in a single season. Despite still being in the nursing stage, these little ones are already quite active. Horse Cave/Hart County Tourism Director Sandra Wilson said, “It’s...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day – Abby
For today’s Pet of the day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Abby. She is unfortunately declawed on her front two paws and requires a special diet as of right now. Abby is super sweet and is still looking for her forever home at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Warren County Antique Tractor & Engine Club hosting indoor show
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – At the L.D. Brown Expo Center, the Warren County Antique Tractor & Engine Club will host an indoor show for attendees. On January 13 and 14, the tractor club will host their annual indoor show making 17 years straight. Mark Crump, president of the club said it’s a fun time and people who come by are “surprised and think it was a good time spent.”
wnky.com
Glasgow man makes Men’s Health Ultimate Guy list
GLASGOW, Ky. – A local musician decided to make a change for himself – now he’s going to be in a magazine. Steve Jewell, bass guitar player for Black Stone Cherry, decided in the early stages of the pandemic that he needed to rework his lifestyle. Jewell said in his interview with News 40 at one point he was “eating more tums than anything” with stomach problems on the rise. The music man said being on tour, he wasn’t eating the best and was beginning to notice some issues with his health.
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Paul
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Paul. This gentle boy has been shown before but has since come out of his shell through his time at the humane society. Paul is so lovable and relaxed, at ten years old he wants nothing more than to hang out and get some loving. You can still adopt Paul at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society.
wcluradio.com
Cameron outlines key elements of gubernatorial campaign in stop to Glasgow
GLASGOW — In one of his first public appearance’s since filing paperwork to run for governor of Kentucky on Tuesday, Daniel Cameron spoke to a crowded gathering in Barren County on Thursday morning. Cameron, a Republican, was joined by his wife Makenze as he spoke to the congregation...
wcluradio.com
Byrd names several to posts in county government
GLASGOW — Several new employees were added to the county government’s payroll on Tuesday after magistrates approved a slew of recommendations put forth by Barren County Judge/Executive Jamie Byrd. The new court held their first meeting together Tuesday morning inside the Barren Fiscal Courtroom. The meeting was special-called....
wcluradio.com
Cameron to visit Glasgow on Thursday
GLASGOW — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron will make a campaign stop in Barren County on Thursday morning. Cameron, who officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for governor in Kentucky on Tuesday, will be at the Barren Fiscal Courtroom on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. Former Barren County judge/executive and Bevin cabinet member David Dickerson announced the news at a special-called meeting of the Barren Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
wcluradio.com
Jesse Dewayne Turner, Sr
Jesse Dewayne Turner, Sr., 69, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late Jesse and Lena Vibbert Turner. He was retired from Glasgow Foods. He is survived by his wife Hester Elizabeth Graham Turner: four children: Elizabeth Hammonds (Craig),...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Franklin’s connection to outer space
Throwback Thursday has told you stories of unidentified flying objects in Kentucky,. or UFOs. This week, we’re learning more about nearby Franklin’s connection to. outer space, thru a story shared by former Simpson County local, Don Hall. Thanks. to a new display created by James Henry Snyder, the...
WBKO
Bowling Green-Warren County NAACP addresses December’s Emmett Till protests in city
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green - Warren County NAACP President Ryan Dearbone and others gathered on Dec. 30, 2022 to address the December 2022 protests for Justice for Emmett Till that took place in the city. Demonstrators gathered Dec. 3 in Bowling Green as groups called for ‘Justice...
wcluradio.com
Man extracted from tree near downtown after cutting accident
GLASGOW — A man was extracted from a tree near downtown Wednesday afternoon. Glasgow Police was called to the incident after a caller advised a man, who was not identified, was in a tree yelling for help. Fire and EMS was called to the area after authorities determined the man was trapped in the tree following a failed attempt to cut it.
wcluradio.com
Former judge/executive, wife file lien on horse involved in previous seizure
GLASGOW — Micheal Hale, the former Barren County judge/executive, and his wife, Shani, have filed a lien on an aging horse in their possession that belongs to the Barren County government. The lien filed at the Barren County Clerk’s Office on Tuesday, Jan. 3, specifies that the Hales are...
lakercountry.com
COVID cases rise slightly this week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 13 new COVID cases in Russell County this week, a slight increase from last week’s total of 11. The numbers were delayed this week due to the New Year’s holiday. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, neighboring Pulaski...
wnky.com
Man dies in motorcycle collision on Louisville Road
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man is dead following a motorcycle collision on Louisville Road in Bowling Green. The Bowling Green Police Department was dispatched at around 1:01 p.m. Thursday for an injury collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Ford 550 pulling a tandem axel black dump trailer.
WBKO
Officials respond to overdose in Barren County Detention Center
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It was revealed that a Barren County Detention Center inmate possibly overdosed on New Year’s Eve. Aaron Shirley, a jailer for Barren County, said the inmate was immediately rushed to the hospital to receive medical treatment. However, a close friend of the inmate said it...
Comments / 0