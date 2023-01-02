GLASGOW, Ky. – A local musician decided to make a change for himself – now he’s going to be in a magazine. Steve Jewell, bass guitar player for Black Stone Cherry, decided in the early stages of the pandemic that he needed to rework his lifestyle. Jewell said in his interview with News 40 at one point he was “eating more tums than anything” with stomach problems on the rise. The music man said being on tour, he wasn’t eating the best and was beginning to notice some issues with his health.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO