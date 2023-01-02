Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Can Justin Jefferson Shock the World?
The Minnesota Vikings will beat the Chicago Bears on Sunday, or at least they should, given that Chicago is starting Nathan Peterman at quarterback. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has said the purple would bring out starters, giving star wide receiver Justin Jefferson a chance. No one flopped harder than...
An Unexpected New Problem Emerges for Vikings
The 2022 Vikings struggle with all kinds of things, but it didn’t stop them from getting a 12-4 record and clinching the NFC North with a month to go in the season. No one expected those results in the first season of a new regime, but the purple team made it happen.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Vikings Place 2 Players on IR, Sign 2 New
The Vikings were one of the healthiest teams all season, but the injuries are starting to hit the purple team. Cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler, Akayleb Evans, and Andrew Booth spent time on IR, just like tight ends Irv Smith and Ben Ellefson, offensive tackle Blake Brandel, safety Lewis Cine, and running back Ty Chandler. Even if every injury is a disaster for the individual players, none of those injuries threatened the Vikings season.
Coach Once Coveted by Vikings Fans Could Rejoin NFL in 2023
Rewind the clock to the winter of 2022, and you might remember when Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh nearly a shoo-in to become the boss of the Minnesota Vikings. This isn’t revisionist sensationalism; Harbaugh to Minnesota was happening per credible sources. Harbaugh met with the Vikings for hours...
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
Unlikely Vikings Defender Has Quietly Stolen Starting Gig
When the training camp started, the Vikings had a bunch of potential starters available on the two outside cornerback positions. The hope was that a few of those players would step up and improve the defensive backfield. Patrick Peterson was re-signed. He didn’t play at a very high level in...
Aaron Rodgers Noticed the Purple
The Green Bay Packers toyed with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17, winning the Border Battle 41-17 and keeping the cheese’s season afloat. In November, the Packers were situated with a 4-8 record, down in the dumps, and clinging to tiny percentage-point hopes of making it to the playoffs. Days later, Rodgers called upon the “win out and get in” philosophy, and that’s what the Packers have done since. Green Bay has won four consecutive games — with the Vikings as the latest victim — and now must “only” beat the Detroit Lions at home for an improbable playoff berth.
Bad News Gets Even Worse for Brian O’Neill
The Minnesota Vikings will be without right tackle Brian O’Neill in Week 18 and for the rest of the postseason. He will not return in any form this season. O’Neill was injured on a pick-six Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, diagnosed initially with a calf injury. Few believed O’Neill would be ready for the postseason, but bad news worsened on Wednesday.
Vikings Will See 7 Old Friends on Bears Roster
A sports family reunion is on the way this weekend when the Minnesota Vikings travel to Chicago for a Week 18 date with the Bears. The Bears are 3-13 through 16 games, likely focused more on April’s draft positioning than climbing to a 4-13 record. The Vikings, on the other hand, maintain a puncher’s chance at the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed, a spot the team bungled last week at Green Bay. Minnesota needs a win and a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Arizona Cardinals to earn back the two-seed. So, you know, unlikely, as the 49ers are two-touchdown favorites.
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: after Week 17
Each week, VikingsTerritory tracks the 2022 Minnesota Vikings offense by the numbers. This is the after-Week-17 edition. The Vikings have 16 games in the books in 2022, with a 12-4 record exiting Week 17. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell lost for the fourth time in Week 17, thanks to a...
The Vikings Reunion You May Not Have Expected
The Minnesota Vikings will enter the postseason as the NFC’s No. 2 or 3 seed depending on the outcome of their game this Sunday at the Chicago Bears and the fate of the Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers. In all likelihood, the Vikings will retain the three-seed and...
Vikings Designate Defensive Starter for Return
The Minnesota Vikings placed right tackle Brian O’Neill and center Austin Schlottmann on Injured Reserve this week after a brutal loss to the Green Bay Packers. O’Neill partially tore his Achilles tendon, while Schlottmann broke his foot. Brutal, indeed. Meanwhile, starting defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard was designated for...
The NFL’s Top QBs after Week 17
The following scores are “good” through January 4th, 2023, and detail the NFL’s top QBs after Week 17. This metric merges quarterback grades and scores from Pro Football Focus, FootballOutsiders’ DVOA, EPA+CPOE, and the traditional Passer Rating. The objective is to rank quarterbacks week-by-week with a progressive rolling tally and set of rankings.
‘Horrible Harry’ Was Pretty Wonderful on Tuesday
The Minnesota Vikings signed Harrison Phillips away from the Buffalo Bills in March, and just like that, Minnesota employed a nose tackle nicknamed “Horrible Harry.”. Well, the horrible adjective should be applied loosely because Phillips was pretty wonderful this week. The NFL world stopped Monday night in Cincinnati when Bills defender Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against the Bengals and has been hospitalized since.
How Will the Bears Handle Justin Jefferson?
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings travel to Soldier Field, squaring off against the Chicago Bears. After being held down by star cornerback Jaire Alexander, superstar wideout Justin Jefferson must put a better foot forward. He’ll be looking for a big game, but how does Chicago look to slow him down?
Has Justin Jefferson Ever Struggled So Mightily?
Sunday was supposed to be a game of celebration for the Minnesota Vikings. Maybe they weren’t going to beat a Green Bay Packers team that was favored and needed the win more, but they should have seen their star wideout get revenge nonetheless. Then, Justin Jefferson flopped. All week...
Is Dalvin Cook No Longer Elite?
The Minnesota Vikings built their offense around running back Dalvin Cook since the team drafted him in 2017. He missed the majority of his rookie campaign with a torn ACL. In 2018, the Vikings fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo was fired halfway through the season because he didn’t utilize a less-than-fully-healthy Cook.
Bills Waive Former Vikings Star
The Buffalo Bills are one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl in February. While most thoughts in the building and the sports world, in general, are with safety Damar Hamlin after his cardiac arrest on Monday, the front office made a move on Wednesday and released former Vikings star cornerback Xavier Rhodes. The move was made to sign safety Jared Mayden off the Jets practice squad.
