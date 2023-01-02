Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Sears Home Store set to close after 28 years in Selma
After 28 years in business, Selma’s Sears Home Store is closing. . Owners Jack and Charlotte Ousley said they will be there only as long as it takes to sell everything in the store. . Jack Ousley said he received an email about two weeks ago saying the Sears Home...
lowndessignal.com
White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions
The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
selmasun.com
Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy offering workshop on copyright in Alberta on Jan. 16
Freedom Quilting Bee Legacy is offering a workshop for quilting artists and other artist on copyright on Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. "The workshop is designed for local and regional artists to learn about copyright and intellectual property, licensing, advocacy and artist representation," said a flyer for the event."
elmoreautauganews.com
Alan Wayne Bone, 73, Booked into Autauga County Metro Jail for Arson after fire destroys home on Martin Drive Thursday
A Prattville man is charged with Arson after a trailer was destroyed on Martin Drive in Autauga County Thursday evening. Alan Wayne Bone, 73, was booked into the Autauga Metro Jail Thursday night where he remains under $60,000 bond. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. We are...
alabamanews.net
Tornado Leaves Some East Montgomery Residents Picking up Pieces of Their Homes
Large amounts of damage are being reported in the Halcyon Community after being hit with an EF1 tornado that hit Tuesday night. It is only the second day of cleanup for the East Montgomery area and many residents had such immense damage that they had to call in professionals to help.
thebamabuzz.com
‘Cat Ladies of Wetumpka’ charged for feeding + capturing stray cats—hear from local spay/neuter expert
A recent case in Wetumpka has caused quite the stir. Known as the “Cat Ladies of Wetumpka”, Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after feeding and capturing/fixing local stray cats in the area. Read on for more about the case and why it’s important to spay/neuter your pets.
selmasun.com
Selma-Dallas County natives named to Troy University academic achievement lists
Troy University students from Dallas County have been named to the Chancellor's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2022/2023 academic year. Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor's List. The Fall Semester includes students at the Troy, Ala., campus. Term 2 includes students at TROY's campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with locations outside of Alabama and online.
alabamanews.net
EF-1 Tornado Destroys Perry Co. Home
A Perry County couple is on the long road to recovery — after storms destroy their home Tuesday afternoon. Nathaniel and Sylvia Hester — are cleaning up their property — and trying salvage whatever they can. But their house is a total loss. The couple says the...
WSFA
Vigil held for slain Montgomery 14-year-old
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The community is rallying around the family of a Montgomery 14-year-old shot one day after Christmas. Around 200 people came out to a candlelight vigil for Deanthony Vickers Jr. at the True Word of Life Worship Center. “Kind of heartbroken, but at the same time, I’m...
selmasun.com
Volunteers asked to help install free smoke alarms in Ward 7
The Central East chapter of the Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help install more than 600 free smoke alarms in Selma's Ward 7 on Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Red Cross will be working with the Selma Fire Department as part of the "Sound the Alarm" effort to provide smoke alarms for at-risk communities in the country.
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
alabamanews.net
Selma Man Killed in Dallas County Crash
A Selma man has been killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dallas County. Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old Clarence King was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a car. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
Southside Primary School celebrating ‘sweet 16’ in the classroom
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) – Lequita Carter is coming up on her “sweet 16″ as an educator and she says that her journey has been beyond sweet and fulfilling. “I love my babies here and we are going to continue to work hard and be successful,” Carter said.
WSFA
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
alabamanews.net
New Year’s Day Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Dallas Co.
A Dallas County woman loses everything except what really matters when her mobile home burns down on New Year’s Day. Olivia Martin says she went to bed early on New Year’s Day. Then woke up later because she was feeling sick. So sick in fact — that her...
Possible tornado damages homes, park in east Montgomery
A possible tornado struck neighborhoods in east Montgomery before dawn Wednesday, damaging homes, ripping down trees, and tossing vehicles. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said there was only one minor injury from the storm. Reed said there were about 50 homes damaged. Much of the damage was on Hollis Drive and Meriwether Road in the Halcyon neighborhood off Taylor Road.
alabamanews.net
Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery
Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
