clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Lady Bulldogs Fall To Caston
Clinton Central Lady Bulldogs had the game all the way until the final minute when Caston came alive and caused a couple turnovers taking the lead and defeating Central only by one point. 47-46. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bulldogs. Sara Parkinson led the Bulldogs in scoring with...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Lebanon vs. Frankfort , Sheridan vs. Rossville, Clinton Prairie Basketball and Wrestling, Clinton Central vs. Frankfort BB Coming To Hoosierland TV
The next several days will be your cup of tea if you want to watch LOCAL Live High School Sports!. As always, Hoosierland TV encourages you to go to these games in person if you can to support the teams, but if you can’t, catch them at www.hoosierlandtv.com!. Hoosierland...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Donald L. Barkley
76, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette. He was born in Forest, Indiana on November 14, 1946, to Robert and Evelyn (Dalrymple) Barkley. He married Barbara J. Ridgley on August 9, 1982, in Lafayette. She preceded him in death on December 31, 2020.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
Metro Diner set to open in Terre Haute next month
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new restaurant is coming soon to Terre Haute and is bringing job opportunities with it. With plans to open on Feb. 6, the first Metro Diner in Terre Haute will be located at 3451 U.S. Highway 41, according to Mariah Kulkin with Tilson PR. With 59 locations spread across […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Multi-State Land Management and Leasing Workshop Planned for Women in Ag
An upcoming four-part extension workshop for women in agriculture will focus on the basics of land management, leasing and conservation for landlords and tenants. “The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Ag Women” will begin Jan. 18 at numerous sites in Indiana, Kansas and Nebraska. The series will focus on writing agricultural lease agreements, landlord-tenant relationships, negotiations and conservation practices.
WTHI
Four charged follow short Terre Haute chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Four people are facing charges after a group of men allegedly took off after an attempted traffic stop. It happened on Wednesday when police said they tried to stop a car with Justin Holman, Quamaine Buford and Quinvontae Buford. A fourth person, Joseph Smock, is...
WTHI
Grill blamed for Monday morning Terre Haute fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A grill is to blame for a Monday morning fire in Terre Haute. It happened in a lived-in garage-like building around 9:30 on 2333 Locust Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department says someone was using a charcoal grill inside to cook. The fire was ruled...
WLFI.com
Downtown train derailment environmental clean up
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The environmental clean up for the train derailment that happened this past September has begun in the Wabash. When the train cars crashed into the river they left behind a chemical that can be hazardous to ecosystems called Pig Iron. This is a crude...
wbiw.com
IU Health Bloomington celebrates its first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents, Christina and Andrew Ward of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 a.m., making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs 7...
Plainfield couple scammed out of Target gift cards
INDIANAPOLIS — They're the most convenient gift of the holiday season: gift cards. And, they're becoming more and more popular. "My wife bought ten $50 gift cards and, at the time, I bought three $50 gift cards," said Robert Shaffer. Schaffer and his wife Kathy purchased Target gift cards...
wbiw.com
New clue released in 1981 murder of Farmersburg woman
FARMERSBURG – There’s new information on a Sullivan County cold case dating back to 1981. On the evening of January 2, 1981, the life of 51-year-old Sarah “Jeanette” Benson, was cut tragically short by an armed intruder as she returned to her Farmersburg home from a shopping trip in nearby Terre Haute.
WTHI
Greene County man facing attempted murder, several other charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Greene County man faces nine charges, including attempted murder. The Greene County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Matthew York. This stems from an incident on the day after Christmas. York and a woman share a child in common. The woman told police York threatened herself...
Bloomington’s ban on the retail sale of cats, dogs goes into effect on Jan. 1
The ban is something that will directly impact Delilah’s Pet Shop, which has been open for over 40 years.
Clay City man charged over delivery driver shooting
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with criminal recklessness in relation to a situation in which he reportedly shot at an independent FedEx delivery driver. According to public court documents, Joe Wayne Tiefel has been charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony. The […]
WLFI.com
Man arrested after robbery at east-side Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man is awaiting formal charges after a robbery at the east-side Walmart. Police say Jacob Trosper, 22, was being escorted by an employee to the checkout to purchase a cell phone on Thursday when he threatened the employee to hand over the phone. He...
WTHI
Pup abandoned overnight, outside at Terre Haute Humane Society during extreme cold had to have its paw amputated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story involving a litter of puppies that were abandoned at the Terre Haute Humane Society just before Christmas. On December 23, as dangerously cold temperatures moved into the Wabash Valley, the humane society said someone abandoned nine puppies outside the shelter overnight.
wbiw.com
Greene County General Hospital’s first newborn of 2023
LINTON – Greene County General Hospital announced its first newborn of the year. Taliyah Elissia Bell was born to Rebecca Gentry and Devin Bell on Sunday at 7:34 a.m.
WTHI
Police search for the person responsible for cutting downtown Terre Haute electric wires and damaging other utilities
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department is asking for your help identifying the person responsible for a series of downtown incidents. Officers were first called to 750 Cherry Street in Terre Haute just before 6 A.M. on New Year's eve. At the scene, officers found a...
Identities of four arrested in drug investigation released
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Four people have been arrested and charged in relation to a Vigo County Drug Task Force Investigation following a police pursuit Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen, four individuals have been arrested related to the investigation with three of them having been part of the pursuit. […]
