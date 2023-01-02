A 91-year-old Villager who hit two bicyclists in 2020 with her Mercedes has reported to state prison despite last-minute legal maneuvering. Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist was turned over Wednesday to the Florida Department of Corrections. She had been held since Dec. 20 at the Sumter County Detention Center after she was sentenced to five years in prison. On the day of sentencing, she was immediately taken from the courtroom to jail.

