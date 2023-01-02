Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Ernest Vail Trowbridge
On December 27, 2022, Ernest Vail Trowbridge, of The Villages, Florida, a beloved husband, brother, father, and grandfather, passed away after a valiant battle against Parkinson’s disease. He was eighty-three. Ernie, as he was known to his friends, was born on September 6, 1939, in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Edmund Harrison Trowbridge and Viola Vail Trowbridge.
villages-news.com
Juanita G. Johnson
Juanita G. Johnson, 97, of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Danbury, wife of the late Raymond N. Johnson, Sr., died on Friday, December 23, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. She is survived by her six children, Raymond N. Johnson, Jr., Brenda G. Lumm, Delores M. Haddad, Wayne Alan Johnson, Richard T. Johnson, and Ginger M. Tracey, seventeen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren. Juanita enjoyed her life with her friends in Danbury, residing in Lake Kenosia Park, and wintering in Florida with her daughter, Ginger, and son-in-law Bill, for the past twenty-nine years.
villages-news.com
Jack Benny Johnson
Jack Benny Johnson of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Monday 12-26-2022 at the age of 86. He was born in Ligonier PA, where he grew up on a farm with 10 siblings. He worked as carpenter/lather for Pittsburgh local #432. He married the love of his life, Elaine, in 1962 and they lived in Latrobe PA for 40 years, when they retired to The Villages FL in 2003.
villages-news.com
William Ray
William (Bill) Ray, loving husband and father passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the age of 82. Bill was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Roy and Winnie Ray. He graduated from Georgia Tech University with a Master’s degree in Industrial Management. Bill’s compassion for law enforcement took him to a career with the United States Department of Treasury retiring in 1992.
villages-news.com
Paul Whobrey
Paul Whobrey passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 8, 2022. Paul was born June 18, 1937 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois to Paul Sr. and Mae Ryder Whobrey. Paul is survived by his three brothers, Larry, Fred and Dan. Paul graduated from Mt. Vernon, IL High School. Paul was employed by Illinois Power Company in Decatur IL for 40 years. He worked his way up the company ladder and retired as a systems analyst in 1996. Paul and Joann retired to The Villages, FL in June of 1997.
villages-news.com
Plans filed with Town of Lady Lake for interior remodeling of Publix
Plans have been filed with the Town of Lady Lake for the interior remodeling of the Publix grocery store at La Plaza Grande. The town’s building department received plans this week for a remodel for the store located at 1120 Bichara Blvd. The plans call for various modifications to the interior of the store and a replacement of the compactor pad at the rear of the store.
villages-news.com
Text message ignites jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park
A text message ignited a jealousy-fueled attack in Fruitland Park. Angela Marie Derringer, 41, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after attacking her boyfriend at the home of his mother in the 200 block of College Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The man’s mother told...
villages-news.com
The Villages to convert pools to saltwater-base due to high cost of chlorine
The Villages District Government is prepared to convert swimming pools to saltwater-based maintenance due to the high cost of chlorine. The District has performed a study on converting all District-maintained pools from a chlorine-based maintenance plan to a saltwater-based maintenance plan. Chlorine prices have increased by approximately 72 percent since...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly knocking elderly mother to the ground
A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly knocking his elderly mother to the ground. Preston Eugene Graf Jr., 60, who lives with his mother at 428 Alma St., had attempted Monday afternoon to block his mother from leaving the home, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She wanted to step outside of the house to speak to a man who was going to help her paint and clean up a shed.
villages-news.com
91-year-old Villager seeks furlough before heading to prison
A 91-year-old Villager awaiting transfer to state prison is seeking a furlough from jail. Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist was sentenced last month to five years in prison after she pleaded guilty to hitting two bicyclists with her Mercedes and fleeing the scene. Hamilton has been held since...
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South resident arrested on drunk driving charge
A Spruce Creek South resident was arrested on a drunk driving charge after sipping from mini bottles of vodka. Jeffrey John Wilchinsky, 63, was driving a white 2022 Toyota Corolla on Tuesday afternoon on SE Hwy. 42 when he was straddling the lanes of the roadway and weaving, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When the deputy approached Wilchinsky, the “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. He admitted he had consumed three drinks and “began to beg to go home.”
villages-news.com
Parents and students startled by man at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake
Parents and students were startled by a man hiding in the bushes at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake. Officers responded to the school at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a suspicious person. They found 41-year-old Ian Uriah Rickman walking near the school. An officer asked...
villages-news.com
Man from Honduras arrested after disturbance at Publix
A man from Honduras was arrested after a disturbance at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. Christian Alejandro Escota Lopez, 25, of Summerfield, claimed five people armed with guns had been chasing him and tried to throw him into a lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went to the Publix at La Plaza Grande on Tuesday afternoon where he began to cause a disturbance. Store personnel asked him to leave, but he refused.
villages-news.com
91-year-old Villager reports to prison despite last-minute legal maneuvering
A 91-year-old Villager who hit two bicyclists in 2020 with her Mercedes has reported to state prison despite last-minute legal maneuvering. Marilyn Hamilton of the Village of Gilchrist was turned over Wednesday to the Florida Department of Corrections. She had been held since Dec. 20 at the Sumter County Detention Center after she was sentenced to five years in prison. On the day of sentencing, she was immediately taken from the courtroom to jail.
villages-news.com
Oregon man arrested with drug paraphernalia during traffic stop in Lady Lake
An Oregon man was arrested with drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Lee Roy Cleveland Jr., 46, of Salem, Ore, was a passenger Tuesday afternoon in a dark red Jeep Cherokee traveling on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Intruder fatally shot by Lady Lake homeowner
A Lady Lake homeowner fatally shot an intruder during an apparent break-in. Lake County sheriff’s deputies received a call at about 5:30 p.m. Monday about the shooting at a home on Lakeview Street, which is located off Rolling Acres Road, not far from the Rolling Acres Apartments. The intruder,...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after another unwanted return to restaurant
A Villager was arrested after another unwanted return to a restaurant at Lake Sumter Landing. Eric Wayne Singleton, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, showed up at about 5 p.m. Monday at RJ Gator’s despite a ban previously placed on him, barring him from the restaurant.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in theft of former neighbor’s golf cart
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a former neighbor’s golf cart. The owner of the 2008 Yamaha golf cart reported on New Year’s Eve that it had been snatched from his home at Ivanhoe Circle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A witness reported seeing 64-year-old Allen Burdette Russell, a former resident of Ivanhoe Circle now listed as homeless, take the golf cart from the carport of a residence from which he has been banned.
villages-news.com
Ocklawaha couple arrested after discovery of severely emaciated horse
An Ocklawaha couple has been arrested after the discovery of a severely emaciated horse on their property. The Bay Mare Thoroughbred known as Lucky was examined this past November by Marion County Animal Services. The horse was in such an emaciated condition that it had to be put down. Lucky...
villages-news.com
Densan Park father arrested after allegedly slapping his daughter
A Densan Park father was arrested after allegedly slapping his daughter. Martin Leo Shifflette, 56, of the development off County Road 101 in Oxford, was arrested after his daughter reported the incident to the Wildwood Police Department. She said she had locked herself in her bedroom and did not want...
