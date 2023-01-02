ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hill, WV

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Woman dead after stabbing in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead after a stabbing on Bauer Avenue in Charleston, according to dispatchers. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 8 p.m. They say no one is in custody at this time. The Charleston Police Department says they are treating this as a homicide investigation The Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 taken to hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Charleston. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:09 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, near the intersection of Sissonville Drive and Chandler Drive. Dispatchers say three people were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia road shut down after crash involving coal truck

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County roadway has been shut down after a crash involving a coal truck. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Dispatchers say the crash involved a car and a coal truck. Dispatchers say the […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Police investigate stabbing death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A stabbing death is under investigation in Charleston. A woman’s body was found in a home in the 800 block of Bauer Street in the city’s Edgewood neighborhood Thursday night. The stabbing was reported at shortly after 8 p.m. Charleston police detectives were on...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Sister arrested after setting fire to an outbuilding her brother lived in

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is behind bars after she got into an argument with her brother and set fire to a building he was living in. According to Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on December 24, 2022, deputies responded to Central Ave over Teanna Collins arguing with her brother. Their mother observed the altercation and confirmed that Teanna aggressively approached her brother. Approximately 20 minutes later, they observed Teanna walk to an outbuilding where her brother lived. They stated as she was returning to the home, the building went up in flames.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Public hearing concerning Turnpike wreck, chemical spill turns heated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission declared Thursday a trucking company created a public nuisance when its truck wrecked on the West Virginia Turnpike in August spilling a chemical that has impacted Paint Creek. The commission conducted a public hearing Thursday night to hear an appeal from the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia

Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in West Virginia crash

OAK HILL, WV (WOWK)—One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Oak Hill on Saturday. According to the Oak Hill Police Department, a five-vehicle crash happened at around 2:32 a.m. on Rt. 61 (Jones Ave.) near School St. Police say that three vehicles were driving on Jones Ave., and two […]
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
WVNS

Holiday of lights still ongoing through the beginning of January

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Holiday of Lights located in the Bluefield City Park will remain open through January 8, 2023. The hours are Sunday through Thursday from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and Friday and Saturday from 6:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. There is no admission charge. Only donations will be accepted.
BLUEFIELD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy