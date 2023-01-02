Read full article on original website
Quavo releases moving Takeoff tribute song
Quavo has released a new song in honor of his late nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff. “Without You” pays tribute to Takeoff who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas in November at age 28. The lyrics speak to Quavo’s grief for his loved one and collaborator.
‘M3GAN’ finds horror, laughs and satire in a little girl’s robot friend
Technology run amok and killer dolls (from “The Twilight Zone’s” Talking Tina to Chucky) are hardly new ideas, but “M3GAN” nevertheless finds a way to smartly add to the genre, with a crisp and funny horror tale made tastier because it’s set about 10 minutes in the future. For parents concerned about kids glued to screens, the prospect of a murderous android companion sounds like there but for the grace of Hasbro go I.
