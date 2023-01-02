ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Reveals Why He Wants to Share His Story in New ‘60 Minutes’ Interview Clip

By Julia Teti
 3 days ago
We’re just days away from the release of Prince Harry ’s memoir Spare . The book isn’t even out yet, but since the official announcement from more than a year ago that the Duke of Sussex was working on his own tell-all, Spare has caused quite a stir on both sides of the pond . Now, we’re learning more about what Harry might divulge in his book and why he decided to share his side of the story in a new clip from his forthcoming 60 Minutes interview.

In the below segment from the interview, Anderson Cooper reminds the Duke of Sussex that one of the criticisms he and wife Meghan Markle have faced since taking a step back as senior members of the royal family , is the very public life they’re leading. But Harry shares he and his wife did try to keep their life together as private as possible . “And every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he says.

“You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain. But it’s just a motto,” Harry says. The Duke of Sussex goes on to say there is quite a lot of complaining and explaining from the institution, calling it an “endless” cycle. “They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it, they’ll say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting,” Harry says.

“So when we’re being told for the past six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you,’ but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point where silence is betrayal.” Between the six-episode Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, a number of revelations have come to light about the couple’s time as members of the royal family. Spare ‘s upcoming release makes one thing clear: Harry is sharing his story on his own terms.

