Some Iowa Christmas tree growers are concerned damage done by the drought could limit their supply in the next few years. Country Pines Farm owner, Justin Pritts, says last year’s lack of snow led to a loss of 100 fully grown Christmas trees at his operation in Marcus — and he also lost around one third of the saplings this year to drought.”My big concern is going to be six or seven years down the road, if these little ones don’t start taking off or we lose more over the wintertime, I mean, we’re going to be in trouble down the road,” Pritts says.

MARCUS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO