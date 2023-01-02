Read full article on original website
Iowa researchers asking for help to track gray foxes as their population declines
IOWA, USA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for help to track gray foxes, a species which is experiencing a population decline. The organization is offering a $400 bounty for trappers to catch a gray fox and contact the Iowa DNR. Researchers will then put a...
Neighbors Tip Off Iowa Hunter to Near-200-Inch Nontypical
Aaron Linhart didn’t even know the buck existed—but his neighbors did. Earlier in the fall, some started asking the Southern Iowa native if he was hunting the giant, 6-1/2-year-old nontypical. One neighbor had been following the deer for three years. Linhart told them he’d never even laid eyes on the local legend.
Radio Iowa
Water content of snow makes it slow in replenishing drought areas
Despite several rounds of heavy snow in recent weeks, it will take significantly more precipitation to break Iowa’s long-running drought. State climatologist Justin Glisan says much of the state is far behind on moisture levels. “We’re going to need several months, if not more than a year, of above-average precipitation in those drier parts of the central region and western Iowa,” Glisan says. “You look at Sioux City, around there, 47% of normal precipitation for the year, going back three years, 25 inches below-average-plus in certain parts of the state.”
actionnews5.com
Man drops 250 pounds, plans to cycle across state: ‘Dedication over motivation’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa man says his fitness journey started more than eight years ago and continues today. Heath Thompson shared with KCRG that it has taken a lot of hard work at the gym to drop more than 250 pounds, but he is currently down to about 265 pounds and 32% body fat.
Latest central Iowa snow totals and how much snow is expected this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Light snow lingered through much of the day Wednesday and has persisted into Thursday morning, which will be followed by additional chances for flurries late Saturday. Clouds and light snow should finally move east and shift out of central Iowa by Thursday afternoon. The system left behind around half an inch […]
Say What?! Ice Cream Nuggets, with Dipping Sauces, Now Sold in Iowa
When I saw the picture I knew... I've GOT to try these. Will they become all the rage? We'll have to wait for that to be determined, but a popular Iowa ice cream shop is now selling ice cream nuggets. Oh, and there are several dipping sauces to choose from. No wonder people are so thrilled.
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
kiwaradio.com
Weekly DNR Fishing Report For Northwest Iowa
Northwest Iowa — Here is this week’s northwest Iowa Fishing Report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Ice thickness is around 12+ inches in most areas. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Good: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-ups are working well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
cbs2iowa.com
Freezing drizzle leading to slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Freezing drizzle is leading to patchy slick streets in eastern Iowa Wednesday morning. Temperatures are below freezing leading to the drizzle freezing on contact on any untreated surfaces. Drizzle will be possible through 8-9 am, and as a result many school districts...
Radio Iowa
Number of industrial hemp growers continues to drop in Iowa
The growing of industrial hemp has not taken off as some envisioned when it returned to Iowa fields in 2020. Lane Kozel with the Iowa Department of Agriculture says the number of growers fell again this season. “Believe last year, we dropped to 45. And this year, we had 33, licensed growers. Of those 33, 26 growers actually planted a hemp crop. So we’re down to about 26 growers this year,” he says. “So it’s been cut in half every year since the program was started.”
Radio Iowa
Snow expected to go on top of ice that’s already causing problems
An Ice Storm Warning is posted for nearly 30 counties across western and northern Iowa as a winter storm drops freezing rain, which forecasters say should soon turn to snow. Meteorologist Jeff Zogg, at the National Weather Service, says the ice isn’t quite as bad as first feared, but it’s still creating very slick sidewalks and roadways. “We have had reports of some icing across northwest into northern Iowa,” Zogg says. “The reports we’ve received so far been about an eighth of an inch or about a quarter of an inch of icing.”
Fewer and Fewer Farmers Are Sticking With Iowa’s Hemp Program
In 2020, farmers in Iowa were given the opportunity to grow industrial hemp again after a 70-year hiatus… but it hasn’t been making as much headway as people thought it would. According to Lane Kozel with the Iowa Department of Agriculture, the number of hemp growers in the...
This Nebraska County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
KCCI.com
Crashes cause traffic backups as light snow falls
DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple crashes reported throughout central Iowa caused traffic backups Wednesday morning. Light snow fell, making some roads slick. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KCCI.com
The Iowa DOT talks their strategy for the big winter storm and what changes are to come
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa DOT snowplow drivers are enjoying some much-deserved downtime after last week's snowstorm was all hands on deck. High winds and blowing snow created dangerous conditions on the road and the organization says they were prepared. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to the Iowa DOT to...
Radio Iowa
Some Christmas tree farmers hit hard by drought
Some Iowa Christmas tree growers are concerned damage done by the drought could limit their supply in the next few years. Country Pines Farm owner, Justin Pritts, says last year’s lack of snow led to a loss of 100 fully grown Christmas trees at his operation in Marcus — and he also lost around one third of the saplings this year to drought.”My big concern is going to be six or seven years down the road, if these little ones don’t start taking off or we lose more over the wintertime, I mean, we’re going to be in trouble down the road,” Pritts says.
KCCI.com
For one Iowa mom, Damar Hamlin's scare hit close to home
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — The shocking moment Damar Hamlin fell to the ground motionless, one Iowa mom relived her own son's near-death experience and the life-saving efforts of first responders. Last August, Brenden Pfannebecker fell three stories from a building on Court Avenue onto the concrete below. He was unresponsive...
KCCI.com
Iowa bars offering alcohol-free drinks during Dry January
DES MOINES, Iowa — For those of you that have resolutions to be sober in 2023, local bars and restaurants are making that a whole lot easier. KCCI's Lauren Johnson visited Fresko in Des Moines to learn more about their alcohol-free spirits, appropriately called 'mocktails.'. Watch the video above...
Meet the Iowa Woman Who’s in the New Season of ‘The Bachelor’
If you follow the Bachelor franchise you probably have already seen who the 30 women are on the upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'. Plenty of people, including the popular Reality Steve, figured out the women on the show earlier when filming started. But now ABC has released their official list of the women and one of them is from Iowa!
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR District Foresters work on timber health, management in SW Iowa
(KMAland) -- Winter is a great time for landowners to look at the overall health of trees on their property. That's according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources District Forester Lindsey Barney, who assists landowners in western Iowa with health and management practices related to forests. Barney says winter is a great time for timber owners to look at thinning out trees.
