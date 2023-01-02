Council Bluffs rallies behind Max Duggan headed for championship title

Known for being a leader and a team player. TCU quarterback Max Duggan is representing Council Bluffs well.

"I am excited for him and I know he'll do everything he has done and displayed this year from his leadership to his play, gonna rally the team around him and do everything possible to be successful," Justin Kammrad, head football coach at Lewis Central High School.

Kammrad started working with Duggan when he was in middle school.

"There was just something obviously different about him; just his approach his mannerism, his competitiveness, that he wanted to be the best even at a young age," Kammrad said.

Duggan's influence is already instilled in the Lewis Central football program for the next generation.

"There's a belief system in those kids that if they are willing to buy in and do what we have already done here at Lewis Central that they are going to have that opportunity and you know there is a belief in the coaches that we are going to prepare them," Kammrad said.

Kammrad said six Lewis Central grads, including Duggan, are playing Division 1 football this year. Four played in a bowl game this past week.

And now Duggan will lead the TCU team to the Championship title game.

"I think everyone around here is going to be doing the same, rooting for him as much as we can," Kammrad said.

And that is exactly what 3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson heard from the Community at Glory Days Sports Bar and Grill, in Council Bluffs, Sunday.

"It's super awesome for the community; there's been so many, I mean everybody is a TCU fan now around here. It's just cool how he has just kind of brought everyone together," said Dane Christensen, a Council Bluffs resident.

The community is proud.

"You know not just him coming from Council Bluffs but taking a team that isn't always on the main stage, it's awesome to see," said Lathan Haug, a Carter Lake resident.

While many are rallying around him in Council Bluffs, coach Kammrad plans to be at the game in person.

"I actually just booked my flight to Los Angeles, you know, so we will be out there for the game," Kammrad said

And he is hoping for the best for Duggan and the TCU team.

Glory Days Sports Bar and Grill told 3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson, they plan to host a watch party for the big game on Monday, January 9.

