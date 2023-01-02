Effective: 2023-01-06 05:26:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lincoln; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Iowa, southwest Minnesota and east central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

LINCOLN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO