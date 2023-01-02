Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're wearing a Fossil smartwatch or one from the myriad fashion brands that have licensed rights out to the company, you may have been disappointed at how slowly software advancement has gone. Samsung and, of late, Google have hogged the best Android smartwatches for a lengthy span and when it finally came to Fossil's Gen 6 watches, it came with plenty of DIY trudging and without Google Fit and Google Assistant. There may be reasons for the tedium, but it's left some customers displeased. Now at CES 2023, Fossil is launching yet another smartwatch with its Gen 6 design — its full name is actually the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition. This time, though, it will be running a software race of its own making.

