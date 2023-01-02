Read full article on original website
Besides new Android releases and monthly security patches, Google also rolls out Play system updates every month. Unlike the first two, Google Play system updates are rolled out directly by the big G to all compatible Android devices, including non-Pixel phones. Given the wide rollout and since this is a server-side push from Google, the latest Play system build can take up to a few weeks to show up on your device. However, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 series owners report their phones being stuck on the July 2022 update for a few months.
Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.
Acer made a splash in the smart speaker game when it launched the Google Assistant-enabled Halo in 2020. It offered a few distinct perks that set it apart from many of the best smart speakers, including an RGB-lit base, DTS sound, and an LED dot display. The Acer Halo aimed to add a colorful option to an otherwise bland market that only sees incremental updates each year, and Acer hopes to continue that goal with a new iteration of the speaker. The Halo Spring is the company's latest Google Assistant smart speaker, carrying the standout features of its predecessor with a few improvements.
Asus made some serious waves at CES 2023 with a pair of strong ChromeOS offerings. Alongside a new Qi-enabled Chromebox 5, the Taiwanese company announced a beastly new Chromebook catered to the burgeoning cloud gaming market.
Ring makes some of the best home security and outdoor security cameras for your smart home. Its cameras come in all shapes and sizes, allowing you to mount them anywhere you like in your home or office. With the Ring Car Cam, the company is now expanding its product lineup to vehicles for your greater peace of mind. Unveiled at CES 2023, the Car Cam features dual-facing cameras, allowing it to record the inside and outside of your car.
OnePlus is primarily known for its smartphones, but the company's audio products are pretty good as well. In 2021, the company launched the OnePlus Buds Pro, which surprised us with its clear and sharp audio quality, though the excess bass meant the earbuds were not for everyone. Two years later, the company has announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 in China, the successor to the Buds Pro and its new flagship earbuds.
Wireless earbuds are a must-have in an era where the headphone jack no longer exists on most phones. Besides offering pure tetherless convenience, top-of-the-line buds will get you pretty good audio quality, a case that supports wireless charging, and maybe a few other flourishes. On-device playback and settings controls have always been lacking on these personal audio products, though, and that, to us, has been a shame. HP and subsidiary Poly, an enterprise audio vendor, seem keen to do better on this front at CES 2023 with their Voyager Free 60 series.
Google made significant strides toward making HTTP websites less appealing to visit. Since Chrome 94, the web browser has displayed a full-page warning to dissuade you from visiting an unsecured website. This complements the "not secure" label that shows up in the address bar when you try to open a non-HTTPS website. In June of last year, Chrome added a toggle to "Always use secure connections." When enabled, that feature will attempt to switch your connection to the HTTPS version of a website if you've initially landed on its HTTP version, just like many of the best web browsers do. Now, Google is poised to extend that same protection to downloads that come from an HTTP source.
2022 was a hell of a year for handheld gaming consoles, and while the aging Nintendo Switch did pick up some fantastic new releases, maybe the hottest action was taking place in the PC & Android space, especially when that came to cloud gaming. Devices like Valve's Steam Deck and the Logitech G Cloud dominated our attention, but in mid-October one of the biggest names in gaming hardware dropped a teaser for an upcoming handheld of its own: the Razer Edge. Based on the successful Razer Kishi controller accessory, we knew the Edge was coming out in 2023, but when? This year at CES 2023, I finally got to go hands-on with the Razer Edge, while also getting the details on those release plans, and checking out the rest of Razer's big CES hardware announcements.
Displays are obviously one of Samsung's strengths, and its smartphone OLED panels keep getting better with each generation. These pocket-friendly panes of glass are critical components of an excellent smartphone because they dictate how readable the screen is under harsh daylight, among other functions, so it makes sense for Samsung to improve its display. At CES 2023, the company flaunted its latest smartphone OLED panel, and it's claiming that it is the brightest in the industry with 2,000 nits of brightness.
CES has never been a major stage for launching Android flagships, but these days, it's more dire than ever. A decade ago, this event would see the likes of Motorola or Sony proudly showing off upcoming hardware, but in 2023, we're lucky if a single high-end device even shows up. While Samsung isn't ready to show the world the Galaxy S23 just yet, its mobile division has arrived at CES 2023 to showcase what will undoubtedly become one of the most popular phones of the year.
Budget phones have gotten awfully good over the past few years, but with few exceptions, they historically haven't been much to look at — most cheap phones wear their price on their sleeve. At CES 2023, though, Samsung announced its newest A-series phone, the Galaxy A14 5G. If you're a budget-conscious shopper eyeing an upgrade but you still want something with a little style, this is going to be one to watch — especially if you live somewhere other than the US.
Samsung may still be gearing up for the launch of its Galaxy S23 series of phones, but there's already been plenty spilled about them, including some paint: we got a good peek at some of the signature colors in leaked promotional materials a few days ago. While the green and pink colors are tantalizing, they're nothing particularly new, especially given the Galaxy S22 series had them as well. It turns out, then, that if you're looking for new colors from Samsung, you might need to take a look at next year's Galaxy A34.
There's shedloads of quiet work that go into keeping a custom Android build alive. It's the galactic, ethereal hum that makes this space vibrant with players such as Paranoid Android or the descendant of the OG Cyanogenmod, LineageOS. On the last day of 2022, the Lineage devteam is out with a furiously ambitious version bump, giving its take on Android 13 with LineageOS 20.
Motorola and Xiaomi were among the first companies to launch their premium smartphones sporting a massive 200MP primary camera in the second half of 2022. Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra is also in the news for its rumored 200MP camera. If you have been lusting after a phone with a 200MP camera but don't have the money to spend, Xiaomi has a solution for you. In what is now typical for the Chinese smartphone maker, the company is bringing the 200MP camera to the masses with its latest Redmi Note phone.
It's been a long ride for the new Android Auto redesign. After initially leaking out way back in September of 2021 to an official unveil at last year's Google I/O, we've waited a long time to get our hands on this refreshed car-friendly UI. Today, after a two-month beta period, Google is taking to CES 2023 to announce Android Auto's new dashboard is coming to all drivers starting today.
If you're wearing a Fossil smartwatch or one from the myriad fashion brands that have licensed rights out to the company, you may have been disappointed at how slowly software advancement has gone. Samsung and, of late, Google have hogged the best Android smartwatches for a lengthy span and when it finally came to Fossil's Gen 6 watches, it came with plenty of DIY trudging and without Google Fit and Google Assistant. There may be reasons for the tedium, but it's left some customers displeased. Now at CES 2023, Fossil is launching yet another smartwatch with its Gen 6 design — its full name is actually the Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition. This time, though, it will be running a software race of its own making.
Cameras are complex instruments with complicated components that work in concert to create an image. Even though these components (and their specifications) play a critical role in determining the ultimate quality of an image, the only tech spec that gets any lip service in marketing literature is the megapixel count.
WhatsApp may be among the best messaging apps out there, but you can't turn a blind eye to some of its ridiculous limitations, such as the lack of support for multiple devices for a single account. Furthermore, transferring chats between Android and iOS had historically been a bit of a chore, though this was addressed a few years ago. However, there are some prerequisites, including the need to back up your chats to supported cloud services in order to complete the migration. Thankfully, a potential feature may take that step out of the equation, with WhatsApp apparently working on a new chat transfer option that doesn't require backups.
Motorola is best known for its low-cost and high-end smartphones, but the company is also making a name for itself in the audio space. Motorola Sound has been selling a line of low-cost wireless earbuds, with the Moto Buds 600 ANC being the company's most premium-looking model. However, when it first became available late last year, it was only available as part of a bundle with the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. At CES 2023, the earbuds are finally getting their own spotlight, with Motorola announcing that the Moto Buds 600 will be available for purchase separately.
