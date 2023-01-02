FDNY: Police officer injured in Williamsburg incident on New Year's Day

The NYPD have arrested the suspect connected to a fatal Bronx shooting earlier in December. Police have taken a man into custody for the fatal shooting of Johnny Gaston, 32, who was found with a gunshot to the head on Dec. 15. Gilbran Guerrero, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a burglary where computer equipment allegedly was stolen from classrooms at a school in Great Kills. The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 28 just after 2 a.m. at PS 32 at 232 Barlow Ave., according to preliminary information provided to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NEW YORK, NY – A deli located at 2745 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, was robbed by three men, simulating a firearm. A 19-year-old deli worker complied with the attackers’ threats and demands. Detectives with the NYPD’s 61st Precinct are now asking the public to assist in identifying three men wanted as suspects in the robbery. On Monday, the three men entered the deli at around 11:15 p.m, then simulated a firearm, and gestured at the teen deli worker. They went behind the counter and stole $2,000 from the cash register. The group field the scene. The worker was
An NYPD police officer has been suspended after punching a minor in the head while solving a fight. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, a school fight occurred at Intermediate School 51 Near Willow brook Road in Port Richmond, Staten Island. An eight-second clip went viral all over the internet, in which the police officer who came to solve the fight can constantly be seen punching a 14-year-old girl, and the girl also hit back at the officer.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police responded to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Stapleton Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD said. Multiple police vehicles were spotted outside the Deli & Grill Lotto at 466 Bay St. around 3:20 p.m. A male entered the location, removed an unknown amount of...
A 21-year-old man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin with a bat and then stabbing her in their Queens residence on Monday, according to the district attorney's office. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Edward Huerta was...
State and Milford police say one person was charged after a pursuit that ended in a crash off I-95 in Milford. Kaleem Uthmaan, of Hamden, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal trover, and interfering with police. The pursuit began in Bridgeport and ended in the area...
KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities. Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They […]
