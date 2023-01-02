ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

FDNY: Police officer injured in Williamsburg incident on New Year's Day

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

An NYPD officer was injured on New Year's Day in Williamsburg.

FDNY officials say the officer was hurt in an incident that happened between Manhattan and Meeker avenues.

There is no word on the officer's condition.

Related
News 12

Authorities: 19-year-old in custody for fatal shooting in the Bronx

The NYPD have arrested the suspect connected to a fatal Bronx shooting earlier in December. Police have taken a man into custody for the fatal shooting of Johnny Gaston, 32, who was found with a gunshot to the head on Dec. 15. Gilbran Guerrero, 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged...
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD probing report of burglary at school in Great Kills; Computer equipment allegedly stolen

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a burglary where computer equipment allegedly was stolen from classrooms at a school in Great Kills. The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 28 just after 2 a.m. at PS 32 at 232 Barlow Ave., according to preliminary information provided to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken

NEW YORK, NY – A deli located at 2745 Ocean Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, was robbed by three men, simulating a firearm. A 19-year-old deli worker complied with the attackers’ threats and demands. Detectives with the NYPD’s 61st Precinct are now asking the public to assist in identifying three men wanted as suspects in the robbery. On Monday, the three men entered the deli at around 11:15 p.m, then simulated a firearm, and gestured at the teen deli worker. They went behind the counter and stole $2,000 from the cash register. The group field the scene. The worker was The post Sheepshead Bay deli robbed at gunpoint, $2,000 taken appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Newsing the States

The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the head

An NYPD police officer has been suspended after punching a minor in the head while solving a fight. On Tuesday afternoon, around 2 pm, a school fight occurred at Intermediate School 51 Near Willow brook Road in Port Richmond, Staten Island. An eight-second clip went viral all over the internet, in which the police officer who came to solve the fight can constantly be seen punching a 14-year-old girl, and the girl also hit back at the officer.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Woman found dead inside barricaded Brooklyn apartment: police

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was found dead and a man found injured after police gained access to a barricaded apartment Wednesday evening in Kensington, according to authorities. Officers were asked to check on the wellbeing of occupants at the unit on East Fifth Street near Ditmas Avenue around 7:55 p.m., officials said. They […]
BROOKLYN, NY
