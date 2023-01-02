Read full article on original website
Super Mario Sunshine Nearly Featured A Wearable Yoshi Head For Mario
Over the course of the "Super Mario" franchise, the mustachioed plumber has gotten himself involved in just about every kingdom quest and amateur sport imaginable. Still, hands down, one of the most jarring and divisive Mario adventures came in the form of the GameCube iteration of the iconic series, "Super Mario Sunshine." Like "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" and "Metroid Prime," two other GameCube exclusives from the same time period, "Super Mario Sunshine" was a decidedly fresh take on its main character and his flagship series.
Shigeru Miyamoto's Favorite Enemy In The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time
Even 25 years later, "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" remains in the conversation about the most important games in the series. While the secret-filled world of "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" may have laid the groundwork for how each entry in the franchise would be designed after it, it was "Ocarina of Time" that not only brought the series into the third dimension, but also had an indelible mark on the medium as a whole.
Link Was Originally Going To Use A Theramin In The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker
When most people think about "The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker," one of the first images that always comes to mind is Link orchestrating with a magic conductor's baton in order to create music. He uses it to sail his ship, but he also does it to induce a number of other magical effects. It's one of the most important mechanics that players will need to use as they travel across the islands in order to rescue Link's sister Aryll from the sinister sorcerer Ganon. In many ways, the use of this baton is the defining feature of the game, but most players probably don't know that it was originally supposed to be a completely different instrument.
An employee laid off by Meta says he got a strange package from the company marked 'leaver' with two emojis inside and no note
Matt Motyl was let go as part of 2022 Meta's layoffs. He's since received a package bearing his ID number and calling him a "leaver."
notebookcheck.net
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
Resident Evil-Like Horror Game Free for Limited Time
Resident Evil fans and horror game fanatics in general have a free game waiting for them to download now. It's not a Resident Evil game by name, but it's close – close enough to the point that the game even started out as a remake of Resident Evil 2 before it matured into its own standalone title that it is now. The game in question is called Daymare: 1998, and while it's free to download and keep now, that offer will only last for a limited time.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players with Stealthy Return of Removed Game
Xbox Game Pass stealthily added a new game to the subscription service this week, though the game is technically an old one, too. It was previously removed from Xbox Game Pass as part of Xbox's routine cycle where new games are added and old ones are taken away, though it's not often that we see a game that was once removed come back to the service. Regardless, that's exactly what's happened with Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition now that it's back in the Xbox Game Pass rotation.
Every Nintendo 64 Star Wars Game Ranked Worst To Best
When Nintendo launched the N64 in 1996, it created a cultural phenomenon. The console introduced Nintendo fans to 3D gameplay, won critical acclaim (along with numerous awards), and gave gamers some of the most beloved titles in the history of the hobby. Even today, those who grew up in the '90s still remember gaming sessions on the N64 with reverent nostalgia.
The Mario Puzzle Game For The Super Famicom That Never Left Japan
As Nintendo's iconic mascot, Mario has gotten up to all kinds of shenanigans throughout his career. Though there are already plenty of games in the mainline "Super Mario" series that range across almost every Nintendo console, Mario has gotten into side gigs when he's not saving Princess Peach from Bowser or helping Rosalina find her lost stars.
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles available, even though its hardware isn't the most advanced. Part of that appeal can be attributed to Nintendo's excellent set of IP, like "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda," but the Switch's portability also makes it easy to pick up and take on the go, no matter where gamers want to play. There's one problem that no one has been able to solve, however – at least not permanently.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Embarrasses Xbox Live Gold With New Free Games
The first free PlayStation Plus games and the first free Xbox Live Gold games of 2023 have been revealed. This week, both Sony revealed the free games coming to PS Plus next month and Microsoft revealed the free games coming to Xbox Live Gold next month. Both announcements were made around the same time, and one has been received very warmly while the other has been heavily criticized. If you've been paying attention to the two services, you'll know the former is in reference to PS Plus while the latter is in reference to Xbox Live Gold or, more specifically, Games With Gold.
1996 Toys R Us ad reminds us PS1 and N64 games were stupidly expensive
The cost of video games is a contentious one as development budgets rise, inflation spirals and the predictions of a recession in 2023 become more and more prevalent. If you're about to scratch your head and say something along the lines of "it wasn't like this back in my day," pause. This advert for PlayStation 1 and Nintendo 64 games, published in 1996, shows that it certainly was.
What Was The Last Official Nintendo Game Boy Game To Hit Shelves?
Back in 1989, Nintendo released the enormously successful Game Boy. The now iconic little handheld would go on to sell more than 118 million units and mark the beginning of Nintendo's command of portable console gaming. Nintendo's plucky little handheld had a lengthy nine year run before the arrival of...
Ubisoft's Star Wars game lead walks back New Years message after fans guess at a 2023 release date
"2023 is going to be huge for us"
The Original Street Fighter Arcade Cabinets Had Punchable Pads Instead Of Buttons
"Street Fighter" is one of the longest-running video game series of all time. Not only has the series lasted so long, but it also has a special place in many gamers' hearts as their favorite fighting game series of all time. When the original 2D fighter "Street Fighter" landed in arcades in 1987, it wowed gamers with its impressive graphics and gameplay. The gameplay was so superb, in fact, that it spawned five mainline sequels, with "Street Fighter 6" launching in 2023. However, despite some similarities in gameplay, the original "Street Fighter" looks much different than "Street Fighter 6."
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
