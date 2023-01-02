Read full article on original website
Flying Dutchman
2d ago
California passed a $2.4 Billion proposition in 2014, for new reservoirs and water storage. Not a single thing has been built. We have way too much water simply flowing out to the ocean. Desalination plants, are opposed by the environmental groups. It takes years to get one approved.
Reply
10
Michael Jagschitz
2d ago
So now they're considering that. They should have been building those things since 2014, when the proposition was passed.
Reply
8
Rick Hodges
2d ago
We are being governed by individuals who are criminally incompetent! What ever happened to the $2.4 billion dollars that was budgeted for new reservoirs and water storage back in 2014?Perhaps we need to investigate these so-called leaders to hold them accountable!
Reply
2
Related
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 1/4: Another atmospheric river to slam California; Snowpack nearly 175% of average but state not out of drought yet; There are five holes along Cosumnes River, who’s responsible for the fix?; Can EPA’s Clean Water Act rule survive the courts?; and more …
The State Water Board meets beginning at 9:30am. Agenda items include an update on drought and hydrologic conditions, Consideration of proposed Regulation Modifying Water Right Ownership Notice Requirements and Reporting Dates, Delta Watermaster update, and the Delta Lead Scientist report. Click here for the complete agenda and remote access instructions.
The next phase of California housing reforms? Climate-safe homeownership
With one-quarter of Californians living in areas considered high-risk for wildfire, state leaders need to emphasize policies that generate more middle-income housing inside cities and create pathways to homeownership.
With all this rain, is California still in a drought?
After years of drought, here's a look at how this winter's storms help the state's water supply.
6 Crazy California Laws That Should Be Banned In Idaho
You can't walk five feet in the Gem State without running into someone from California or who has a story about California. We continue to see folks from California coming into Idaho searching for a better life. Idahoans often wonder how bad California is that so many folks leave the Golden State.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
As California pursues aggressive climate goals, what happens to its oil and gas workers?
As California transitions away from fossil fuels in the years ahead to pursue aggressive climate goals, an increasing number of oil and gas workers across the state will be forced to put their skills to use elsewhere. But just how many workers will be affected and how difficult will it...
LAist
California Has One Of The Best Snowpacks In 40 Years
California's snowpack is off to a good start, which shows promise for the water that will melt off of it and serve as a water supply resource. It's one of the best snowpacks in 40 years, but state water officials warn that could change.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Commentary: Our Failure to Invest in Trains Leaves us Vulnerable
Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. Steve, one of my oldest friends, came to visit from Portland over the holidays. Unfortunately,...
KTVU FOX 2
California snowpack nearly 175% of average but state not out of drought yet
After several years of drought, California's snowpack was well above normal on Tuesday, but still, water officials warned that the state is not out of the woods just yet. The good news is that statewide, the snowpack is 174 percent of average for this date and California is expected to see continued rain and snow over the next seven days. Snow surveyors at Phillips Station in El Dorado County recorded 55.5 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 17.5 inches.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyo Truckers Concerned With California Truck Law That Bans All Trucks, Buses Made Before 2010
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Beginning with the new year, large trucks and buses made before 2010 are banned from California’s roads, which would include any Wyoming trucks entering the Golden State. “Do I think that zero emissions vehicles are the future? Yeah, I do....
Minha D.
These California Trees Are Thousands of Years Old. Are They The Oldest Living Things on Earth?
The current consensus is that the oldest living things on earth are trees, and the oldest of them are in California. So which trees are they? The oldest living things dated by science are found in the White Mountains of California and are called bristlecone pines.
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
California snowpack off to great start amid severe drought
The snowpack covering California's mountains is off to one of its best starts in 40 years, officials said Tuesday, raising hopes that the drought-stricken state could soon see relief in the spring when the snow melts and begins to refill parched reservoirs.
mymotherlode.com
Seasonal Rain And Snowpack Levels
Sonora, CA — The recent wet weather has provided a very good start to the snow season in California. The Department of Water Resources hiked up into the Sierra Tuesday to conduct the first manual snowpack reading of the season. DWR Public Information Officer Sean De Guzman says, “This January snow survey is really our first big reveal of snow conditions for the year, and our snowpack is actually off to one of its best starts in 40 years.”
California workers are getting new protections in 2023 despite companies' opposition
A wide range of Californians, from white-collar professionals to blue-collar agricultural laborers, fast-food servers, and construction workers, are expected to benefit in 2023 from new, far-reaching legislation that aims to improve working conditions.
KDRV
Lawsuit filed against Klamath River dam removal project
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A board member of the Siskiyou County Water Users Association has filed a lawsuit against the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. The lawsuit claims the secretary is illegally using taxpayer money to fund the historic dam removal project. "The secretary of natural resources...
wtmj.com
Evacuations ordered as California storm knocks out power
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evacuations have been ordered in high-risk coastal areas of California as a huge storm bears down on the state. It’s bringing heavy winds and rain, knocking out power to more than 76,000 customers in the San Francisco Bay Area alone and flooding roadways Wednesday evening. People have been told to evacuate in part of Santa Barbara County where mudslides killed 23 people in 2018. County officials estimate hundreds of people have been told to leave their homes. The storm is expected to intensify through Wednesday evening and into Thursday. It follows two other atmospheric rivers that recently brought heavy rain and snow to the drought-stricken state.
California is still reeling after a terrible storm, and now atmospheric rivers threaten the state
Last weekend, a severe storm hit California and caused a lot of damage. This week, residents are getting ready for an even more dangerous event called an atmospheric river. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area office, "To put it simply, this will likely be one of the most impactful systems on a wider scale that this meteorologist has seen in a long time," as said in a prediction discussion on Monday.
California trying to find, compensate sterilization victims
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. But after...
Times of San Diego
Opinion: Frivolous Lawsuits Have Turned California into a ‘Judicial Hellhole’
California is the worst state to do business, and it’s not even close. It seems that with each passing year our state’s business climate gets worse, and legislators refuse to take action to protect small businesses and employees. The American Tort Reform Foundation just released its annual Judicial...
KSBW.com
More U-Haul trucks left California than any other state in 2022
Calif. — The Californiaexodus continued in 2022, at least according to new data recently released from U-Haul. The moving truck rental company’s annual growth index shows that more moving trucks departed from California than any other state for the third consecutive year. California has had one of the greatest net losses of U-Haul trucks since 2016, always landing in one of the lowest-growth spots.
Comments / 12