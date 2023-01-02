Best photos from Dolphins' Week 17 loss vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins were taken down by the New England Patriots on New Year’s Day, as they lost their fifth game in a row.

Mike McDaniel’s team was, once again, majorly impacted by injuries and mistakes that led to this loss. Without Tua Tagovailoa, they turned to Teddy Bridgewater, but even he left the game with a finger injury to be replaced by Skylar Thompson.

Injuries aren’t an excuse in this contest, though, as penalties and turnovers really kept them from winning.

As we do after each game, we’ve put together some of the best pictures from the matchup, even if it was a loss that most will want to forget.