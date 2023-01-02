Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Two students cut during 'altercation' at Omaha Burke High School
OMAHA, Neb. — Two students were cut during an "altercation" at a high school Wednesday, according to Omaha Public Schools. During a passing period Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School, a student "displayed a knife" and two other students were cut, the district said. Around 11:20 a.m., the on-duty...
North Platte Telegraph
City of Omaha alleges juror in federal civil trial spoke to former Omaha police officer
The City of Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new trial in a federal civil case won by a former Omaha police captain. In filings last week, Deputy City Attorney Michelle Peters alleges that one juror of the eight-person jury “spoke to people about the trial, which was learned by a former Omaha police officer during the trial.”
News Channel Nebraska
Mayor Lambert stays positive as Plattsmouth endures its fourth winter of flood recovery
PLATTSMOUTH – For most Nebraskans the flood of 2019 officially ended when the Missouri River fell below flood stage nine months after heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt pushed through ice jams on the Platte River. The flood surge carved a hole 3,000 feet wide and 70 feet deep at Plattsmouth, knocking out the city’s wells and its treatment plant. For Plattsmouth, the struggle to recover continues even into 2023.
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
Omaha man sentenced to over 37 years on drug, firearms offenses
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Prince L. Spellman, 39, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and phencyclidine (PCP), possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. On September 30, 2022, Spellman was convicted by a federal jury. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Spellman to imprisonment for a term of 450 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Spellman will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.
klkntv.com
The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Misssion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
KETV.com
Southwest passengers credit Omaha staff for helping them locate their luggage
OMAHA, Neb. — These days, finding your luggage in an airport is like winning the lottery. Kristi Edgington said, “I called yesterday, and they said that they're here, so hopefully. It's been eight days.”. Several people showed up at Eppley Airfield Monday afternoon in luck. “It's been a...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man arrested in Norfolk related to incident in parking lot
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after a Tuesday incident in a Norfolk parking lot. Shortly after 5:00 p.m., Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue for reports of a suspicious person. Reporting parties said there was a...
WOWT
Nebraska Med doctor says new Omicron variant is on its way to the Midwest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Public health experts are concerned about a new variant of Omicron. Dubbed XBB.1.5., the variant is rapidly spreading across parts of the U.S., thanks in part to a busy holiday travel season. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 40% of COVID cases in...
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in Kansas
OMAHA, Neb. - The body of 43-year-old Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother, was discovered in Kansas this week. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has ruled her death a homicide but has yet to release the cause of death.
UPDATE: Bond denied for Aldrick Scott; new details emerge in death of Cari Allen
The Douglas County Attorney's Office confirmed on Tuesday that Aldrick Scott has been denied bond in a case related to the death of Omaha woman Cari Allen.
klkntv.com
Repeat offender from Omaha gets over 37 years in prison for drug, gun charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha man who has several prior convictions will spend several decades in prison on drug and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Prince Spellman, 39, was sentenced Wednesday for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and PCP; possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KETV.com
'Being able to protect others': Millard Girl Scout takes classroom safety into her own hands
OMAHA, Neb. — Seventeen-year-old Sara Micenek is spending her winter break doing homework, but not the kind you might think. On the floor of her family’s Millard garage, the high school senior sets out three barricades. In boxes inside her home, there are three more. She sets up the first one, a silver rod that reaches the doorknob and stretches diagonally to the floor.
KETV.com
Standoff with armed party in Omaha ends with 'peaceful resolution'
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is in custody after a "peaceful resolution" to a standoff with authorities, according to Omaha police. A 41-year-old man was taken into custody and is being checked by medical personnel, authorities said. Around 9 a.m., authorities went to a residence near to serve a...
Google seeks to stretch farther in northwest Omaha
Google wants to expand its Nebraska footprint with an additional 187 acres that abuts its roughly 270-acre data center site already under construction in northwest Omaha.
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
norfolkneradio.com
Fremont man arrested for obstruction, false reporting
A Fremont mas was arrested yesterday after an altercation with Norfolk police. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to a business in the 700 block of Benjamin Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for a call about a suspicious person. Employees told police that the male was asking for information about the employees and making people feel uncomfortable.
KETV.com
Interstate 80 reopens in Council Bluffs after being closed by authorities
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Authorities closed part of Interstate 80 in Council Bluffs on Monday morning. Around 8:04 a.m., the westbound I-80 express lanes were closed at Exit 4B, according to authorities. Council Bluffs police said a male experiencing a mental health crisis climbed up onto a sign above...
