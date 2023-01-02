ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, KY

newsnationnow.com

Thousands of America’s bridges are in need of repair

(NewsNation) — America has thousands of bridges in need of repair, but how long will it take to fix them, and how safe are they right now?. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared in a rare show of bipartisanship in Kentucky to tout the construction of a new Ohio river bridge. The project was made possible with funds from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package signed in 2021. More than a billion dollars was allocated to Kentucky and Ohio for the project.
foodmanufacturing.com

Popcorn Recalled Over Multiple Undeclared Allergens

DALLAS -- Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC is recalling Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors because it may contain undeclared specific type of allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (e.g., milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts {almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews}, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
newsfromthestates.com

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

State, federal and private forests in Oregon are managed for both timber and for conservation. A new survey finds many Oregonians think too much forestland in the state is being logged. (Bureau of Land Management/Flickr) More than 40% of Oregon adults say the state’s forests are overlogged, but most also...
wymt.com

A breakdown of state income tax cuts and why the parties disagree

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky’s bordering states like Tennessee and Indiana do not have a state income tax. Kentucky Republicans have a goal to cut the state tax, now at 4.5 percent to zero percent within a decade. “Reducing income taxes has always been a long-term priority for Republicans,” said...
WKYT 27

Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the change to the state sales tax. Your first paycheck of 2023 should look a little bit bigger as the state income tax was reduced from 5% to 4.5%. However, some retirees and those on a fixed income won’t experience that break.
wcluradio.com

AAA: Gas prices jump in Kentucky as demand increases

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 18 cents higher this week at $2.864, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $2.864. Average price during the week of December 27, 2022 $2.686. Average price during the week of January...
radionwtn.com

K9 Officers Join Kentucky Fish & Wildlife

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently welcomed new additions to its Law Enforcement Division to assist conservation officers across the commonwealth. Three sibling Labrador Retrievers – sisters Cosmo and River and their brother Gambit – have joined the division as its new K-9 service dogs.
thelevisalazer.com

TREASURER ALLISON BALL ANNOUNCES LIST OF BOYCOTTED FINANCIAL COMPANIES

FRANKFORT, Ky. (January 3, 2023) – Today, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball released a list of 11 financial companies that are engaged in energy company boycotts. Energy company boycotts hurt Kentucky which is why the Kentucky General Assembly passed SB 205 in 2022, directing the Treasurer to annually publish a list of financial companies engaged in such boycotts. All listed financial companies must stop engaging in the energy company boycott to avoid becoming subject to divestment.
KCCI.com

New law for bottle and can redemption now effective

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some big changes started Tuesday for bottle and can redemption in Iowa. The changes allow some stores to end their bottle and can redemption program as long as there is another redemption center within a 15-mile radius. It also increases the fee beverage distributors pay...
Kentucky Lantern

Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal

Bill Conn was thinking of his two children when he wrote an email in December to the Kentucky Public Service Commission, the state agency that regulates more than 1,000 utilities. The Whitley County teacher counts Eastern Kentucky coal miners among his ancestors, a history that’s near and dear to his heart. As recently as 1988, […] The post Some Kentuckians push their power supplier to prioritize greener energy over coal appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
kentuckytoday.com

Mount Vernon church small in numbers, large in faith

JAMESTOWN, Ky. (KT) — It was August 2020 and the situation looked bleak for Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church. Its pastor had resigned six months earlier, then COVID struck and the church closed down for March and April. Still without a pastor in August, attendance had dropped to 10 people.
lakercountry.com

New Kentucky sales tax in effect

The beginning of the new year brings a new sales tax to Kentuckians. The increased sales tax was approved by the legislature as Republican lawmakers look to increase sales tax while lowering income tax. Among the services that will now be taxed in Kentucky are photography, parking, personal fitness training...
WKRC

Sick Kentucky man unable to buy medical marijuana locally

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WKRC) – Sick Kentuckians can legally possess marijuana after an executive order took effect Sunday. But buying the marijuana poses a whole new set of challenges. Shawn Ritchie has been living with near-constant pain since 2012 when he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. His immune system is...
