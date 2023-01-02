(NewsNation) — America has thousands of bridges in need of repair, but how long will it take to fix them, and how safe are they right now?. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell appeared in a rare show of bipartisanship in Kentucky to tout the construction of a new Ohio river bridge. The project was made possible with funds from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package signed in 2021. More than a billion dollars was allocated to Kentucky and Ohio for the project.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO