Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Cruz: House Speaker fight due to 'disappointing' election and because GOP doesn't 'follow orders' like Dems
Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on his podcast that the ongoing House Speaker battle was due to the GOP's "disappointing" November election results.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
As Speaker fight drags on, Cohen heckles Matt Gaetz
Congressman Steve Cohen heckled U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz when the Republican from Florida nominated former President Donald Trump for House Speaker. As Gaetz praised the former president Thursday evening, Cohen shouted from the gallery, "He tried to overthrow our government." Cohen was gaveled down and Gaetz was allowed to continue. The moment was captured by CNN cameras and shared widely across social media Thursday and Friday. ...
