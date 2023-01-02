Congressman Steve Cohen heckled U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz when the Republican from Florida nominated former President Donald Trump for House Speaker. As Gaetz praised the former president Thursday evening, Cohen shouted from the gallery, "He tried to overthrow our government." Cohen was gaveled down and Gaetz was allowed to continue. The moment was captured by CNN cameras and shared widely across social media Thursday and Friday. ...

