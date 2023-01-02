Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham, Attorney General Balderas, Environment Secretary Kenney and Trustee Hart Stebbins announce settlement with final contractors in Gold King Mine Litigation
News Release Office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, Environment Secretary James Kenney, and Natural Resources Trustee Maggie Hart Stebbins on Thursday announced a $5 million final settlement with ...
kanw.com
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement
New Mexico Governor Elects to travel to Washington, D.C. for knee replacement. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., today, where she will undergo a total knee replacement of her right knee. An orthopedic surgeon from whom the governor has previously received treatment and with whom she had...
kunm.org
WED: Return to office for state workers delayed until Feb. 2, + More
Return to office for New Mexico workers delayed until Feb. 2 - Associated Press. The scheduled return to the office for all state workers who have been working remotely has been delayed until next month, according to New Mexico officials. All exempt employees, managers, supervisors and directors were instructed Friday...
Santa Fe Reporter
State Gives Workers An Extra Month to Telework
The state’s Personnel Office has delayed the end of telework and return to the office by a month. While managers were required to resume in-person work yesterday, rank-and-file employees now have until Feb. 2. State Personnel Director Teresa Padilla told the Albuquerque Journal yesterday her agency received a form email opposing the return to the office from fewer than 5% of the approximate 16,600 classified state workers. “In general, we believe most state government employees understand the benefits of being present in the office to serve our customers and constituents,” she told the Journal. Communications Workers of America union local President Dan Secrist, however, says concerns remain about the inhabitability of some office spaces; child care; and commutes for employees hired during the pandemic, among other issues. CWA Local 7076 has filed a complaint with the state Public Employees Labor Relations Board regarding the state’s unilateral decision to cancel its telework policy.
President Nez joins Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham for oath of office to serve second term as Governor of New Mexico
News Release Navajo Nation - Office of the President and Vice President On Sunday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez had the honor of attending the inaugural celebration for the Honorable Michelle Lujan Grisham, as she took the oath of office to serve a second ...
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico population loss a long-term problem
According to the latest Census figures New Mexico lost 3,333 people between July 2021 and July 2022. No big deal, right? New Mexico is blessed with great weather, is in a fast-growing area of the nation, and has massive revenues from its oil and gas industries and will be just fine, right?
newmexicomagazine.org
The 22nd Annual New Mexico Magazine Photos of the Year
From a late-afternoon storm drifting over the Valles Caldera National Preserve to a boy on his lowrider bike, these images reflect the beauty, complexity, and enchantment all around us. JIM STEIN STILL OWNS THE OLYMPUS OM-2 his parents bought him as a kid. For more than 35 years, he’s toted...
newsfromthestates.com
New Mexico to get final settlement dollars for Gold King Mine spill
The Animas River heads from Durango, Colorado, toward New Mexico in June 2022. About seven years earlier, it was bright yellow after contamination from an old mine upriver in Silverton. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) It’s been more than seven years since the Animas and San Juan Rivers...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Aging & Long-Term Services will hold informative forums
At the heart of the mission of the New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services, is the belief that New Mexico’s older adults and adults with disabilities have the right to age with respect and dignity and remain active participants in their communities. New Mexico is aging with a total population of 18% who are over the age of 65 and it’s important that they are heard by the people who make the laws that could affect them.
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Las Cruces minimum wage up to $12, El Paso’s same since 2009
LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The minimum wage in New Mexico went up 50 cents to $12 an hour on New Year’s Day, thanks to a law passed by the New Mexico state Legislature a few years ago. “Cost of living keeps going up. Prices keep going up. Inflation keeps going up,” said David Polka, […]
2011 Elephant Butte water compact dispute reaches resolution
A resolution has finally been reached between New Mexico and Texas over water unlawfully released from Elephant Butte Reservoir more than ten years ago.
Arizona man accused of defrauding New Mexico investors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors are trying to convict Arizona local John Lopez for running a fraudulent investment program in New Mexico and other states. Wednesday, Lopez was brought before a federal judge in Albuquerque to begin legal proceedings. Near the end of last year, a federal grand jury indicted Lopez. They allege he ran […]
errorsofenchantment.com
Powerful legislator: increase NM minimum wage by 33% (to $16 an hour by 2024) and index to inflation moving forward
Rep. Christine Chanler (D-Los Alamos) is Chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee which makes some of the most important economic policies in New Mexico. She has pre-filed a bill in advance of the 2023 session (HB 25) which proposes to take New Mexico’s minimum wage from $12 an hour (it rose to that on January 1) to $16 an hour and index the wage rate to inflation.
Rio Grande Sun
Española Mayor Calls for End to 'Catch and Release'
Criminals released without bail or freed on probation are committing new crimes in Española, spurring demands for accountability from residents, according to a letter sent by Española’s mayor to the district attorney. The Nov. 14 letter from Mayor John Ramon Vigil expressed “extreme concern with the current...
pinonpost.com
MLG promises more extreme radical left policies at inauguration
On Sunday, far-left Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was sworn in for her second term as New Mexico governor at Santa Fe’s Lensic Performing Arts Center, promising more abortion up-to-birth policies, enviro-Marxism, and expanded social programs focused on “poverty” during a roughly 20-minute speech. After attending an...
Only a few days left to sign up for New Mexico health insurance
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are only a handful of days left to sign up for low-cost or no-cost health insurance from the state. The 2023 open enrollment period for beWellnm, New Mexico’s health insurance exchange, closes at midnight on January 15, 2023. “With new state assistance available, health insurance may be more affordable than ever. […]
Milestone Expands Into New Mexico; Opens First Slurry Injection Oilfield Waste Disposal Facility in the State
HOUSTON & MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- Milestone Environmental Services, LLC (“Milestone”), one of the largest independent providers of energy waste sequestration services in the U.S., today announced the opening of its first facility in New Mexico, effective December 26, 2022. The new facility is located southeast of Carlsbad on NM 128 and Battle Axe Road. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005600/en/ Located southeast of Carlsbad on NM 128 and Battle Axe Road, Milestone’s Battle Axe facility is open 24/7 and accepts used drilling fluids, flowback, produced saltwater, tank bottoms, and other RCRA-exempt liquid E&P waste streams. (Photo: Business Wire)
pinonpost.com
MLG’s new NMDOH pick has scant health background, backed lockdowns
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham recently announced she would be nominating outgoing Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen, 59, as her new cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) after Dr. David Scrase of the Human Services Department remained as acting director. Scrase’s tenure came after the...
newsfromthestates.com
State minimum wage climbs to $12 an hour and more Va. headlines
• On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 an hour and the state got rid of its statewide 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons.—Washington Post. • Youngkin has proposed more funding for Medicaid Development Disability Waivers, which pay...
