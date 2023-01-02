Theater Notebook: San Diego Theatre Critics Circle announces nominees for first Craig Noel Awards since 2020

La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for “The Outsiders,” a world premiere musical that will make its world premiere at the theater on Feb. 19. beloved 1967 coming-of-age novel about two rival teen boy gangs struggling to survive in their fight over turf in 1960s Tulsa, Okla. It was later made into a 1983 film by Francis Ford Coppola that starred a number of young up-and-coming actors whom went on to major film careers, including Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe and Matt Dillon.

