Theater Notebook: San Diego Theatre Critics Circle announces nominees for first Craig Noel Awards since 2020

ranchosantafereview.com
La Jolla Playhouse announces cast for upcoming world premiere musical ‘The Outsiders’
La Jolla Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for “The Outsiders,” a world premiere musical that will make its world premiere at the theater on Feb. 19. beloved 1967 coming-of-age novel about two rival teen boy gangs struggling to survive in their fight over turf in 1960s Tulsa, Okla. It was later made into a 1983 film by Francis Ford Coppola that starred a number of young up-and-coming actors whom went on to major film careers, including Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe and Matt Dillon.
Q&A with Janet Hamada Kelley: Alzheimer’s Association leader shares what’s next for local dementia community
In spring 2022, Janet Hamada Kelley stepped in to lead the Alzheimer’s Association San Diego and Imperial Counties chapter as its new executive director. At the time, Hamada Kelley was aiming to reach a greater diversity of communities within the region to ensure that more families have access to the support resources needed to care for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.
