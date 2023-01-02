ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Person assaulted, kidnapped in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- A person was kidnapped from a business along International Boulevard in Oakland Wednesday morning, police said Thursday.The kidnapping occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of International Boulevard. Police said an individual followed the victim into the business, used a weapon to assault the victim and force them into a vehicle. The suspect left the area with the victim in a vehicle, according to police. Details about the suspect and vehicle were not immediately released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's special victim's unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the Kinokuniya Mall on the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Sister remembers security guard shot and killed in SF's Japantown as kind and nurturing

A 15-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting and killing a security guard in San Francisco Japantown on Wednesday. A second boy, accused of helping him, is also in custody. The 40-year-old guard has been identified. His sister says he was escorting the teen suspect out of the mall. He had a gun and opened fire. She describes her brother as kind and nurturing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

Lev Tikhomirov Arrested In Richmond District Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that transpired in the Richmond District on December 28. The SFPD reported that at approximately 4:32 a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North for a report of a person breaking into a home.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old Oakland girl reported missing

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Tania Bernubez is considered at-risk due to her age. She was last seen around midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Police described Bernubez as a Hispanic female, standing 5-feet 2-inches and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Accused Antioch woman of killing neighbor charged with felony murder

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Serico Justice of Antioch, who is accused of killing her next-door neighbor, has been charged with felony murder and placed on a $2 million bond. Justice is charged with "felony murder with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging firearm," according to Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area.  A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH. 
ANTIOCH, CA
KGET

2 charged with murder in July stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been charged with murder and robbery in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in July north of Arvin. Jose Luis Barraza, 29, and Ramon Moreno, 26, are accused of killing Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco. His body was found July 22 […]
ARVIN, CA
sfstandard.com

98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary

Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose CHP officer injured by falling tree at crash site

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a falling tree Thursday morning while responding to a crash site, the agency confirmed. CHP officers were called around 10:08 a.m. to a crash on Highway 17, south of Interstate 280, that was blocking the slow lane.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pickup truck collides with box truck on I-80, killing one, injuring another

VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) –  A person died and another was injured when their vehicle collided with a box truck on the shoulder of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo on Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.  The Dodge Ram was heading west on Highway 80 near the Magazine Street off-ramp in Vallejo when it struck a box truck that was being loaded onto a tow truck around 10 a.m., CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst said. The Dodge's passenger was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital, according to the CHP.  The collision required the closure of multiple lanes on the freeway, leaving traffic backed up to the Tennessee Avenue exit. There was no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen as of press time.
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Escaped inmate back in Sonoma County jail custody

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An escaped kitchen-crew inmate has been arrested and back in custody two days after he ran away, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff. John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away from the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday. It wasn't clear how officials found him. He has...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
ALAMEDA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy