Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangersMalek SherifHealdsburg, CA
Tatiana, the Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Related
Person assaulted, kidnapped in East Oakland
OAKLAND -- A person was kidnapped from a business along International Boulevard in Oakland Wednesday morning, police said Thursday.The kidnapping occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of International Boulevard. Police said an individual followed the victim into the business, used a weapon to assault the victim and force them into a vehicle. The suspect left the area with the victim in a vehicle, according to police. Details about the suspect and vehicle were not immediately released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's special victim's unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
Security guard killed in SF; two teens arrested
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two teenage males are in custody in connection to the death of a security guard who was shot and killed Wednesday night, according to police. Officers from the San Francisco PD Northern Station responded to the Kinokuniya Mall on the 1500 block of Webster Street in SF’s Japantown Wednesday around 5:07 […]
KTVU FOX 2
Sister remembers security guard shot and killed in SF's Japantown as kind and nurturing
A 15-year-old is in custody, accused of shooting and killing a security guard in San Francisco Japantown on Wednesday. A second boy, accused of helping him, is also in custody. The 40-year-old guard has been identified. His sister says he was escorting the teen suspect out of the mall. He had a gun and opened fire. She describes her brother as kind and nurturing.
thesfnews.com
Lev Tikhomirov Arrested In Richmond District Murder
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that transpired in the Richmond District on December 28. The SFPD reported that at approximately 4:32 a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North for a report of a person breaking into a home.
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens accused of shooting and killing San Francisco security guard
A security guard was shot and killed in Japantown Wednesday evening, according to police. Two teen boys were arrested for the fatal shooting, officials said.
12-year-old Oakland girl reported missing
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl. Tania Bernubez is considered at-risk due to her age. She was last seen around midnight Thursday in the 9800 block of Holly Street. Police described Bernubez as a Hispanic female, standing 5-feet 2-inches and weighing 160 pounds. She has brown […]
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Antioch woman of killing neighbor charged with felony murder
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Serico Justice of Antioch, who is accused of killing her next-door neighbor, has been charged with felony murder and placed on a $2 million bond. Justice is charged with "felony murder with an enhancement of personally and intentionally discharging firearm," according to Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.
Antioch woman faces felony murder charges for allegedly shooting neighbor in head
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch woman is facing felony murder charges for allegedly shooting her neighbor in the head after an argument between the two women escalated in December, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Serico Justice, 37, shot Hannisha Jamiliah Willis, 31, on the afternoon of […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hit-and-run kills woman leaving New Year's block party
SAN FRANCISCO - A hit-and-run collision in San Francisco killed a woman leaving a New Year's Day party and injured another man, police said. San Francisco nightclub Great Northern said that Bess Chui was the victim who died after being hit by a Honda. The man who was injured is...
2 in stable condition after shooting in Antioch
ANTIOCH – Antioch police say two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Both are in stable condition at a hospital after police received a call at 2:17 p.m. that a person was shot near the area of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive.Officers found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital. Investigators believe she wasn't the intended target but was shot while driving through the area. A second shooting victim arrived at a hospital Tuesday saying he had been shot near the same location. The male—who police believe was the intended target—also had a gunshot wound to the leg.Police found multiple spent shell casings in the intersection of Deer Valley Road and Asilomar Drive. Investigators are asking residents in the area to check surveillance cameras for anything suspicious around the time of the incident.Police said there was no suspect information Wednesday afternoon and anyone with information can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 481-8297 or via email at rgerber@antiochca.gov. People can also offer anonymous tips to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
2 charged with murder in July stabbing death
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been charged with murder and robbery in the stabbing death of a man whose body was found in July north of Arvin. Jose Luis Barraza, 29, and Ramon Moreno, 26, are accused of killing Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco. His body was found July 22 […]
sfstandard.com
98-Year-Old Woman Robbed of Safe in Early Morning Burglary
Two male suspects stole a safe from a 98-year-old woman in the Richmond District early Monday, San Francisco police said. According to police, two men between 20 and 30 years of age unlawfully entered a garage on the 200 block of El Camino Del Mar at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 2 and used a dolly to wheel out a safe containing documents and U.S. currency.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose CHP officer injured by falling tree at crash site
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a falling tree Thursday morning while responding to a crash site, the agency confirmed. CHP officers were called around 10:08 a.m. to a crash on Highway 17, south of Interstate 280, that was blocking the slow lane.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Empty car found running sets off search for missing 19-year-old, California family says
A search is underway for a 19-year-old California man after his car was found running with the key in the ignition, his family said. Damond Lazenby Jr.’s abandoned car was found “near the overpass on Port Chicago Highway in Concord” early on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to a Jan. 4 Facebook post from the Concord Police Department.
Stockton shooting leaves one man dead
(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
Suspect arrested on 9 counts of burglary, meth possession on New Year's Eve: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on New Year’s Eve after running a red light near 4th and Townsend Street, the San Francisco Police Department announced Wednesday on Twitter. The unidentified suspect was booked into county jail for nine counts of burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. […]
Pickup truck collides with box truck on I-80, killing one, injuring another
VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) – A person died and another was injured when their vehicle collided with a box truck on the shoulder of Interstate Highway 80 in Vallejo on Thursday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said. The Dodge Ram was heading west on Highway 80 near the Magazine Street off-ramp in Vallejo when it struck a box truck that was being loaded onto a tow truck around 10 a.m., CHP Officer Jason Tyhurst said. The Dodge's passenger was killed and the driver was taken to a hospital, according to the CHP. The collision required the closure of multiple lanes on the freeway, leaving traffic backed up to the Tennessee Avenue exit. There was no estimate yet for when the highway will reopen as of press time.
KTVU FOX 2
Escaped inmate back in Sonoma County jail custody
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An escaped kitchen-crew inmate has been arrested and back in custody two days after he ran away, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff. John Avilla, 39, of Petaluma ran away from the Sonoma County Jail on Tuesday. It wasn't clear how officials found him. He has...
VIDEO: Car catches fire on I-880 in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car caught on fire Thursday evening on Highway 880 in San Leandro. Video shows a black Mercedes-Benz engulfed in flames on the right shoulder of the highway. The incident happened around 6:25 p.m. on I-880 southbound near the Marina Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said smoke was all over the freeway. […]
Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
Comments / 6