Bertone Just Unveiled a Slick New 1,100 HP Supercar, and It Runs on Plastic Trash
Bertone is celebrating its 110th birthday in style. The famed Italian coachbuilder, which was recently resurrected by brothers Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci, has just unveiled a brand-new supercar called the GB110. The stylish coupé promises top-level performance and will run on a special fuel made from plastic waste. It should come as no surprise that the coachbuilder responsible for the look of the Lamborghini Countach knows a thing or two about designing an attractive supercar. The GB110 won’t have the same impact as the Raging Bull’s most iconic model, but it is slick. It has a wedge shape like so many of...
Maserati Levante Rumored To Be Reborn As 745-HP EV
According to a report from Autocar, the next Maserati Levante SUV may be reborn as an all-electric product with up to 745 horsepower on tap. The British publication recently conducted an interview with Maserati CEO Davide Grasso, who suggested that the development of an electric Levante is very important to the brand and that the future innovations that Steallantis brands can come up with will help make the Levante EV a great product.
Maserati MC20 Folgore Electric Supercar Will Feel As Good As The V6
Maserati CEO Davide Grasso has revealed to Autocar that he expects the electric version of the MC20 supercar to maintain the character and sense of engagement offered by the existing combustion-powered supercar. The executive is still keeping his cards close to his chest, noting, "the program is still going full...
Peugeot Inception Concept Shows What To Expect From Future Dodge, Alfa, And Chrysler EVs
The Peugeot Inception Concept has been revealed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, showcasing what Stellantis has in mind for the interiors of its upcoming electric vehicles and some details of the power units we can expect. Peugeot has no plans to sell cars in the USA, but since Stellantis is so fond of sharing parts between the various brands, expect much of what you see here to feature elsewhere.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Ram 1500 EV Revolution Concept Debuts With Twin Motors And Three-Row Seats
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept previews production electric pickup truck for 2024. Previews new Ram family face with "tuning fork" headlight design. Powered midgate and frunk pass-through enable 18 feet of storage. Third-row jump seats and fully configurable interior. Twin-motor powertrain and 800-volt architecture that replenishes 100 miles range in...
Top Speed
Could This Design Sketch Preview A New Cadillac Roadster?
In 2011, Cadillac presented the beautiful Ciel study at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the convertible with four doors and hybrid drive did not make it into series production. But even otherwise, there has been neither a coupe nor a convertible in Cadillac's lineup for several years. It's time for a change. With a new design sketch, GM Design is now giving a first glimpse of what a future convertible from General Motors' luxury brand could look like.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Watch A BMW M8 And Alpina B8 Smash The Autobahn
In a YouTube video posted by AutoTopNL, we see the real-world performance capabilities of the BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe pitted against the brutal force of the mighty BMW M8 on the German Autobahn. The BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe Is meant to fill the highly technological gap between the...
Audi's Smallest EV Plant Being Used As A Prime Example For Other Facilities
Audi is using one of its smallest plants to set an example for other manufacturing facilities that will soon be building electric vehicles. The plant in Brussels is one of the smallest owned by the Volkswagen Group, yet it was chosen as the main assembly facility for the e-tron, which Audi launched in 2018.
Chrysler Showcases The Future Of The Car Interior At CES 2023
Stellantis-owned Chrysler has revealed the Synthesis demonstrator at CES 2023 as a glimpse into the future of interior design and technology. The forward-thinking cabin utilizes cutting-edge technological platforms - STLA Smart Cockpit, STLA Brain, and STLA AutoDrive - to create a harmonious experience for the customer. The STLA Brain works within the Smart Cockpit infotainment setup, itself a masterpiece thanks to 37.2 inches of front-row display area.
Ford Issued More Recalls Last Year Than Any Other Automaker
For the second year in a row, Ford has issued more recalls in the US than any other automaker. The data, via Automotive News, comes from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA). We must point out that this data only accounts for recalls through December 19, 2022, so it remains only partial at this time. Still, it's complete enough to conclude the Blue Oval still has quality control issues to resolve.
Japan's MK Group Introduces BMW i7 And iX To Luxury Taxi Fleet
The BMW i7 and iX are being added to MK Group's taxi fleet in Japan. MK Taxi is a service that provides ultra-luxurious cars to more astute members of society at a notable premium. The Kyoto MK division has purchased 10 i7 and five iX units while Tokyo MK is adopting 20 i7s into its fleet. The MK Kyoto division purchased 15 7 Series units in 2019, of which 11 are still operational.
BMW Teases Neue Klasse's Clutter-Free Head-Up Display
BMW has provided our first look at production Neue Klasse vehicles in the form of a single image previewing a completely new head-up display (HUD) system. BMW boss Oliver Zipse announced the new generation of HUDs for Neue Klasse vehicles in his keynote speech at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Toyota Is Now One Of America's Best-Selling Sports Car Brands
According to 2022 vehicle sales data for the United States, Toyota is now one of the best-selling sports car brands in the country. Yes, Toyota, who just more than a decade ago didn't have a single genuinely sporty car available, is now leading almost everyone else in terms of sales, and all with just two models - the Toyota GR86 and the GR Supra, the latter buoyed by the addition of a manual transmission for 2022.
Toyota Opens Crown Configurator To Build Your Dream Lifted Sedan
Toyota announced pricing for its 2023 Crown sedan back in October, but customers looking to purchase the tall Avalon replacement can finally configure one online. The 2023 Toyota Crown configurator is now available, though we must warn that Toyota's website requires you to input your zip code. If there are no Crowns available in your area, which was the case for us, you won't be able to configure one.
