Bertone is celebrating its 110th birthday in style. The famed Italian coachbuilder, which was recently resurrected by brothers Mauro and Jean-Franck Ricci, has just unveiled a brand-new supercar called the GB110. The stylish coupé promises top-level performance and will run on a special fuel made from plastic waste. It should come as no surprise that the coachbuilder responsible for the look of the Lamborghini Countach knows a thing or two about designing an attractive supercar. The GB110 won’t have the same impact as the Raging Bull’s most iconic model, but it is slick. It has a wedge shape like so many of...

14 DAYS AGO