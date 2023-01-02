ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
knsiradio.com

Two Big Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — Two people woke up millionaires on New Year’s Day with the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A limited number of tickets were sold for the game. There were two $1 million winners, which were both sold in the Twin Cities. There were five $100,000 winners, with one of those sold at Bill’s Superette in Becker. There were also five $25,000 winners, one of which was sold at Casey’s General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
tcbmag.com

A Call to Reauthorize the Minnesota Angel Tax Credit

You may have heard rumblings of the lapsed Minnesota Angel Tax Credit. But what does this mean for the startup community, and more broadly Minnesota?. This tax initiative—aimed at incentivizing investment dollars towards Minnesota startups and focusing funding efforts on underserved founders—is critical to keeping Minnesota on the map as a tech and innovation hub. Not only does it help startups with much needed access to capital, but it simultaneously reduces the financial risk for angel investors.
KEYC

MN law closes a loophole for used cars

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Car experts say Americans who are budgeting for a vehicle in the new year are leaning heavily on the used-car market because inflation is squeezing families more than ever. A new law that goes into effect this week in Minnesota will help those buyers know...
KROC News

Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
KDHL AM 920

Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota

If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
stateofhockey.com

Minnesota Hockey Announces Futures Development Program

St. Paul, MN – January 4, 2023 – Minnesota Hockey announced today the launch of registration for the Minnesota Hockey Futures Development Program, set to kick off in Spring of 2023. This new program aims to aid players, coaches, and families across the state who are searching for an off-season development-based offering that would be open to all players with 2010 and 2011 birth years.
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 6-8)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beat the winter blues with these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Open now-TBD (weather dependent) The Ice Castles feature ice slides, crawl tunnels, caverns, and awe-inspiring archways. Grab a drink at the Polar Pub and explore the...
ktoe.com

Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm

(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

From ice castles to an ice maze, check out these Minnesota winter events

EAGAN, Minnesota — On a day when the snow wouldn't let up, those working on The Minnesota Ice Maze called the conditions ideal. "Very Minnesota day. This is perfect weather for us," said Robbie Harrell, founder and CEO of Minnesota Ice. "We work through 30 degree days and we work through -20 degree windchill. We are always out there."
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Winter weather conditions across the state have continued to cause widespread traffic delays, flight disruptions, vehicle crashes and spinouts Wednesday as snow continues to fall across the state. Wednesday morning, Minneapolis and St. Paul both issued snow emergencies, which go into effect at 9 p.m....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
