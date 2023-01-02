Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Two Big Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — Two people woke up millionaires on New Year’s Day with the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle. A limited number of tickets were sold for the game. There were two $1 million winners, which were both sold in the Twin Cities. There were five $100,000 winners, with one of those sold at Bill’s Superette in Becker. There were also five $25,000 winners, one of which was sold at Casey’s General Store on County Road 136 in St. Cloud.
Two $1M winners in the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle
Two Minnesotans woke up in 2023 considerably richer after winning the Minnesota Lottery's Millionaire Raffle on New Year's Day. The Minnesota Lottery confirmed that the winning tickets were sold in the following stores:. Kwik Trip #111 at 12585 58th St. N., in Oak Park Heights. Lunds & Byerlys at 3777...
tcbmag.com
A Call to Reauthorize the Minnesota Angel Tax Credit
You may have heard rumblings of the lapsed Minnesota Angel Tax Credit. But what does this mean for the startup community, and more broadly Minnesota?. This tax initiative—aimed at incentivizing investment dollars towards Minnesota startups and focusing funding efforts on underserved founders—is critical to keeping Minnesota on the map as a tech and innovation hub. Not only does it help startups with much needed access to capital, but it simultaneously reduces the financial risk for angel investors.
KEYC
MN law closes a loophole for used cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Car experts say Americans who are budgeting for a vehicle in the new year are leaning heavily on the used-car market because inflation is squeezing families more than ever. A new law that goes into effect this week in Minnesota will help those buyers know...
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Shooting Bear in His Backyard
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has sentenced a central Minnesota man accused of killing a 500-pound black bear in his backyard to probation and temporarily stripped him of his hunting privileges. Morrison County District Judge Leonard Weiler sentenced Michael Theilen, 42, on Wednesday after Thielen pleaded guilty to taking...
froggyweb.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
Sun Country Airlines is Now Offering $39 Flights From Minnesota
If you're already getting a case of cabin fever, Sun Country Airlines just made it pretty affordable to book a trip out of Minnesota. Early to mid-January in the North Star State can sometimes be a dreary time of the year. The holiday season is over, it's cold and snowy, and there are several months of winter staring us in the face. So if you've got the itch to book a vacation, Sun Country Airlines is offering flights out of the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow Covered) Lakes... for less than $40!
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
stateofhockey.com
Minnesota Hockey Announces Futures Development Program
St. Paul, MN – January 4, 2023 – Minnesota Hockey announced today the launch of registration for the Minnesota Hockey Futures Development Program, set to kick off in Spring of 2023. This new program aims to aid players, coaches, and families across the state who are searching for an off-season development-based offering that would be open to all players with 2010 and 2011 birth years.
WTIP
DNR finalizes wolf management plan, learn what it means for deer and moose in northern Minnesota
After a lengthy process, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has updated and finalized the 2001 wolf management plan. The plan was released towards the end of December 2022 and will guide wolf management in Minnesota for the next ten years. The updated wolf management plan provides a historical...
After digging themselves out, Minnesotans enjoyed what the snow had to offer
MINNEAPOLIS — The last few days were tough even for Minnesotans. But those who managed to get out today were happy they did. Kelly Rice walked pups Luna and Lola at the Minnehaha dog park. “They love it, they get all crazy,” said Rice. Bryan Hanson took his...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 6-8)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Beat the winter blues with these weekend events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Open now-TBD (weather dependent) The Ice Castles feature ice slides, crawl tunnels, caverns, and awe-inspiring archways. Grab a drink at the Polar Pub and explore the...
ktoe.com
Impressive Snowfall Totals in Minnesota From Winter Storm
(Chanhassen, MN) — Some parts of Minnesota are still digging out after receiving more than a foot of snow over the past few days. Mahtowa in Carlton County and Bloomington are reporting 15 inches; Barnum, Mound, Slayton and Edgerton in southwestern Minnesota got 14; Moose Lake and Northfield have 12 inches on the ground; and New Prague and Maple Lake received about ten inches. Winter weather advisories are ending this morning (Thursday) with no precipitation in the weekend forecast.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Putting this January snowstorm into perspective
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It's been a snowy start to the year. This week's snowstorm marks just the seventh time since 1872 the Twin Cities has seen a two-day snowstorm accumulate more than 10 inches in January. The snow depth at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has increased from 10 inches...
From ice castles to an ice maze, check out these Minnesota winter events
EAGAN, Minnesota — On a day when the snow wouldn't let up, those working on The Minnesota Ice Maze called the conditions ideal. "Very Minnesota day. This is perfect weather for us," said Robbie Harrell, founder and CEO of Minnesota Ice. "We work through 30 degree days and we work through -20 degree windchill. We are always out there."
Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies Wednesday
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Winter weather conditions across the state have continued to cause widespread traffic delays, flight disruptions, vehicle crashes and spinouts Wednesday as snow continues to fall across the state. Wednesday morning, Minneapolis and St. Paul both issued snow emergencies, which go into effect at 9 p.m....
11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher
I had no idea that lots of folks around Minnesota are cleaning much more than just dirty silverware in their dishwashers. Did you wash any of these 11 Crazy Things Minnesotans Clean In The Dishwasher other than dishes?. Dog Toys: Just make sure the toys are dishwasher safe. It should...
