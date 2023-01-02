Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
Affordable Luxury Apartments In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women: The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Hiking into the new year at Red Top Mountain State Park
ACWORTH, Ga. - It’s become something of a tradition here at Good Day Atlanta to start off our new year at one of Georgia’s state parks. So why should 2023 be any different?. This morning, we laced up our hiking shoes (and put on our long johns!) and...
fox5atlanta.com
The best diners around metro Atlanta
If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not Agree
Ratings from a national travel app name 10 restaurants as the best in Marietta. Their list includes two chain restaurants that are based in Texas, and eight that are locally or regionally based.
fox5atlanta.com
HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest kicks off for a good cause in Atlanta
It's going to be a weekend to remember when HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest kicks off next week with food, music, and fun in Atlanta. The HBCU Legacy Foundation's Frank Johnson and La Keisha Johnson join Alyse Eady to talk about more of the great events planned.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Garden & Gun
Expert Selections from Atlanta’s New Cheese Shrine
Raymond Hook was living in San Francisco when his business associate emailed him about opening a cheese shop in Atlanta. Hook, a cheesemonger with decades of experience, was interested under one condition: “Only if it can be the greatest cheese shop we could make,” he replied. Capella Cheese,...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks
ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
thecitymenus.com
Guthrie’s Is Still Coming to Peachtree City
UPDATE: Construction Permits granted at the end of October 2022 for a 1.2 million dollar structure. Guthrie’s, the popular chicken chain seen by many as the grandfather of the fried chicken tender, is bringing another location to Georgia. Already with nine restaurants spread across the state and another under construction in Cumming, a new Guthrie’s is coming to 2021 N. Commerce Drive in Peachtree City.
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The Varsity
Whether you had the good fortune to visit the original location in Athens, or now patronize the downtown Atlanta megasite or one of the other outposts of this Georgia institution, you likely appreciate the simplicity of the menu at The Varsity.
fox5atlanta.com
Family prepares to lay to rest teen who died trying to help friend on icy Kennesaw lake
KENNESAW, Ga. - A Cobb County family is planning a funeral for a teenager who died trying to help a friend. Sixteen-year-old Koren Brooks died last week after he tried to save a friend who fell into a frozen lake. Brooks is being remembered as a hero, according to his...
fox5atlanta.com
Etowah River Park in Canton closes for flooding
CANTON, Ga. - City officials have closed the trail eastward of Etowah River Park in Canton due to flooding after Tuesday's severe weather. Authorities have also temporarily closed Heritage Park for the same reason. Residents are urged to avoid the area and take caution. The City plans to send out...
fox5atlanta.com
Adairsville authorities close road to repair power lines
ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - The Adairsville police are warning residents to avoid the area of Manning Mill Road until late Wednesday night due to ongoing repairs. Officials say there are low hanging lines from a power pole in the area. The street will be shut down from Box 150 to Box...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Couple alleges Mattress Firm delivery crew destroyed son’s $4K chair lift
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Most consumers don’t think about liability when they purchase new furniture, an appliance, or a bed. If the delivery crew damages a new mattress, you request a new one. But what if the delivery crew damages an expensive item in your home?. Since...
Store’s “lucky” reputation brings in Mega Millions players
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — “Lucky” Leon’s is what the locals call it, because people who play the lottery and buy their tickets in this store have a habit of winning. The manager of the Forsyth County store, Ricky Patel, says reputation is everything. “People come from...
atlantafi.com
Best Bars To Grab A Drink In Downtown Atlanta
Who of us doesn’t enjoy a strong drink every now and then? In downtown Atlanta, you can enjoy your choice of beer, wine and other spirits in comfortable settings ranging from sports bars to a brewery. With a little research (and tasting) we’ve discovered some of the hidden gems...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County backyard buried under water after storm
Overnight rainfall flooded several streets in Cherokee County. One family's entire backyard was swallowed by flooding waters.
accesswdun.com
GDOT closes bridge on SR 82 in Barrow, Jackson counties for construction
The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partner Georgia Bridge and Concrete, LLC have closed a portion of SR 82 in order to replace the bridge over the Middle Oconee River in Barrow and Jackson counties. The bridge will be replaced in its existing location and will have two 12-foot...
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
