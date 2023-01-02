ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Hiking into the new year at Red Top Mountain State Park

ACWORTH, Ga. - It’s become something of a tradition here at Good Day Atlanta to start off our new year at one of Georgia’s state parks. So why should 2023 be any different?. This morning, we laced up our hiking shoes (and put on our long johns!) and...
ACWORTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The best diners around metro Atlanta

If you're dining out, sometimes it can be challenging to find a menu that fits everyone in your party's needs. That's where Atlanta's diners come in, and food expert Skye Estroff joins Sharon Lawson with her picks for the top five diners around town.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
Garden & Gun

Expert Selections from Atlanta’s New Cheese Shrine

Raymond Hook was living in San Francisco when his business associate emailed him about opening a cheese shop in Atlanta. Hook, a cheesemonger with decades of experience, was interested under one condition: “Only if it can be the greatest cheese shop we could make,” he replied. Capella Cheese,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Drag racers gets stuck on Atlanta roadroad tracks

ATLANTA - A group of drag racers' attempt to get away officers ended in failure after their car got stuck on some railroad tracks in Atlanta, police say. The Atlanta Police Department tells FOX 5 that at around 3:35 a.m. Monday, officers tried to stop two vehicles seen laying drag on the 1300 block of Hills Place NW.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Guthrie’s Is Still Coming to Peachtree City

UPDATE: Construction Permits granted at the end of October 2022 for a 1.2 million dollar structure. Guthrie’s, the popular chicken chain seen by many as the grandfather of the fried chicken tender, is bringing another location to Georgia. Already with nine restaurants spread across the state and another under construction in Cumming, a new Guthrie’s is coming to 2021 N. Commerce Drive in Peachtree City.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Etowah River Park in Canton closes for flooding

CANTON, Ga. - City officials have closed the trail eastward of Etowah River Park in Canton due to flooding after Tuesday's severe weather. Authorities have also temporarily closed Heritage Park for the same reason. Residents are urged to avoid the area and take caution. The City plans to send out...
CANTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Adairsville authorities close road to repair power lines

ADAIRSVILLE, Ga. - The Adairsville police are warning residents to avoid the area of Manning Mill Road until late Wednesday night due to ongoing repairs. Officials say there are low hanging lines from a power pole in the area. The street will be shut down from Box 150 to Box...
ADAIRSVILLE, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Bars To Grab A Drink In Downtown Atlanta

Who of us doesn’t enjoy a strong drink every now and then? In downtown Atlanta, you can enjoy your choice of beer, wine and other spirits in comfortable settings ranging from sports bars to a brewery. With a little research (and tasting) we’ve discovered some of the hidden gems...
ATLANTA, GA
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

School closures, delays in North Georgia due to inclement weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Severe weather is causing some closures and delays in northern Georgia Wednesday morning. Bartow County Schools will operate on a two-hour delay. CLAYTON COUNTY. Clayton County Schools posted an advisory notifying students and parents that weather conditions may cause delays in bus transportation. If...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

