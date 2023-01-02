Read full article on original website
Cheryl Zackery
3d ago
This is so sad why shoplifting if you do not have the money stay at home 😪
Columbus police warn about mail theft after business’ $37K check stolen from mailbox
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit is looking for help from the public to identify a man suspected of stealing mail. According to police, on Oct. 18, 2022, workers at Whitewater Realty in Columbus reported the company’s mail was stolen out of a public mailbox.
WTVM
Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
WTVM
2 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple warrant executions by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) led to two suspects behind bars. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 3, the sheriff’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force unit and United States Marshals Service conducted felony arrest warrants for Darius Pass.
WTVM
18-year-old arrested in connection to Auburn New Year’s Eve robbery
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old suspect is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him for a New Year’s Eve robbery. Police say on Jan. 4, Travis Jerome Johnson, Jr., of Alexander City, Alabama, was arrested for a crime that initially occurred near the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive on New Year’s Eve.
Auburn police arrest two teenagers on burglary, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business. Police found the suspects near the business shortly […]
BREAKING: Columbus Police investigate deadly shooting on Lawyers Lane
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department is investigating the first deadly shooting of 2023 on the 900 block of Lawyers Lane. The department received a report of a shooting at 6:25 p.m. According to Muscogee County Corners Office, 23-year-old Deandre Meadows male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced Meadows dead at 7:07 p.m. at […]
WTVM
Coroner: Victim ID’d in first homicide of 2023 on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The victim in a deadly Lawyers Lane shooting has been identified, say Columbus coroner. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, on Jan. 4, 23-year-old DeAndre Meadow suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. in the 900 blocks of Lawyers Lane. Bryan confirms that...
WTVM
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I just can’t express myself, I’m so hurt, I’m numb and everything, I just don’t know,” says the mother of slain 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows. Kateania Meadows says she can’t find the words to describe how she feels after her 23-year-old...
wfxl.com
Sumter County Sheriff's Office needs help to identify armed robbery suspect
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office would like your help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. Surveillance video shows that the suspect enters the store on December 26, 2022 around 9 p.m. and demands money from the clerk with one hand while a handgun rests on the counter in his other hand.
COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation. On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger. Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly. […]
WALB 10
VIDEO: Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect in a likely gas station armed robbery. The video shows a man pointing a gun at the gas station clerk who then hands over an undisclosed amount of money. The video date stamp showed...
WTVM
Trial for domestic violence assault ending in accidental shooting begins in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Day one of trial coverage in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son. The defense and prosecutors delivered opening statements this morning. Both sides wanted the jurors to pay close attention to the facts and evidence shown during this trial.
Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
CPD conducts DUI detail resulting in over 20 DUI’s and 30 arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During December 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a DUI detail on nine pre-selected dates, where officers patrolled several locations in Columbus and conducted multiple traffic stops. The DUI detail resulted in the following: According to CPD, the primary goal of the DUI detail is to educate […]
Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition. On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim […]
WTVM
Chambers Co. murder suspect bond revoked after failing to appear for trial
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder suspect is back behind bars with a revoked bond after failing to appear in court for his trial. Court documents say Corey Davis was indicted in 2017 for the murder of Larry Summers. His original trial date was set to begin on Oct. 31,...
WTVM
Escaped Alabama inmate captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An escaped Alabama inmate has been captured on Mahan Drive in Columbus. On Jan. 3, 53-year-old Linwood Harris escaped from police custody during a work detail in Montgomery. The suspect stole a vehicle and then fled the area. Police say on Jan. 5, after a patrol...
Phenix City adds additional red light cameras to Crawford Road, Opelika Road intersection
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City officials contracted with Verra Mobility to add additional red light cameras at the intersection of Crawford Road and Opelika Road, according to the City of Phenix City. The expansion is part of Phenix City’s Red Light Traffic Safety Program. The city says the program aims to enforce red […]
WTVM
2 injured, including Chambers Co. deputy, in two-vehicle crash in Valley
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Two people are injured, including a Chambers County deputy, after a two-vehicle crash in Valley. According to Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart, the crash happened on Fob James Drive in Valley. Lockhart says both the deputy and the driver were headed in the same direction.
Columbus police investigate kidnapping on Miller Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping. Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Miller Road. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated.
