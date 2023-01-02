ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community raises more than $15k for woman battling cancer who lost home to fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
3 days ago
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman whose home burned down as she was battling cancer is slowly getting back on her feet thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

Danielle Moye, who is battling an aggressive form of leukemia, lost her home to a devastating house fire a few days after Thanksgiving. Moye lost everything, including her parents’ ashes, when the fire broke out at the 251 North apartment homes near Ponce de Leon Ave.

Since Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes told Moye’s story on Channel 2 Action News last week, a GoFundMe set up to help her has raised more than $13,000.

Nicole Brady, Moye’s sister, said she has moved into an apartment at a sister property and that her employer, Whole Foods, is also helping her rebuild.

“My sister continues to show me and everyone else how strong she is and how with prayers, friends and family all things can be done,” Brady wrote on the GoFundMe. “We cannot get back my dad’s flag or other material things that were lost in the fire, but again my sister is still here with us to fight her fights.”

Moye’s recovery from the fire was hampered by an issue with her renter’s insurance, which, as of last week, her leasing company wouldn’t take. It’s unclear if that issue has been resolved.

