Albuquerque metro basketball tournament 2023 brackets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM is perfect no more. The Lobos suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday night against Fresno State, 71-67. “Kind of went the other way versus the San Fran game and some of those close games that we’ve won,” coach Pitino said. “They made one or two plays over us, […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO