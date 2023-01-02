ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque metro basketball tournament 2023 brackets

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerue Metro Basketball Championships tipoff this week. The 2023 tournament will look a little different as teams from outside the Albuquerque metro will participate with hopes of better preparing teams for the state tournament in March. KRQE Sports will provide coverage of the Metro tournament throughout the week as games unfold.

Boys

Girls

