Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cal Thomas: Where have all the intellectuals gone?
The new slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives lacks something besides its slim majority and the battle over leadership positions. It lacks intellectual depth. The Reagan administration may have been the last one to challenge Americans to think for themselves and for that matter, just to think. Perhaps...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden has awkward exchange with reporter about not attending Pope Benedict's funeral
President Biden was asked about why he won't be in attendance at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's funeral during an awkward exchange with a reporter on Wednesday.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
WASHINGTON — For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: We're being gaslighted on Biden's 'success'
The false narrative that the Biden presidency has been a great success for Americans and America is possibly the biggest lie ever invented by a political party in U.S. history. From the contracting economy, rampant inflation, poor job and wage growth, foreign policy debacles, massive numbers of illegals, soaring crime and drugs deaths, covid-19 stupidity, and expanding debt to the massive spending bills, the Biden administration has been a total failure.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mathew Schmalz: Pope Benedict XVI leaves legacy of intellectual brilliance, controversy
Benedict XVI leaves behind a complex legacy as a pope and theologian. To many observers, Benedict, who died Dec. 31 at 95, was known for criticizing what he saw as the modern world’s rejection of God and Christianity’s timeless truths. While the brilliance of this intellectual legacy will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jonah Goldberg: So Congress is a mess. It's supposed to be messy.
It’s not exactly a blistering insight into how Washington works, but nothing will get you more praise and respect than being powerful and wielding that power effectively. So, it should be no surprise that Nancy Pelosi finished her tenure as speaker of the House to lavish applause. The contrast...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Desperation is driving latest surge of Cuban rafters arriving in the Florida Keys
In an end-of-year video message for social media, Cuba’s leader, Miguel Díaz-Canel, recently acknowledged that 2022 was “one of the most challenging of Cuba’s revolutionary history.” He then admitted that 2023 “could be even more difficult,” but that, he added, would be “an attractive challenge for all who feel revolutionary.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: The USA belongs to all of us
In the letter “Republicans, it’s time to pull together” (Dec. 29, TribLIVE), the writer interweaves the theme of bringing back “our country.” It begs the question, whose country? The writer, in her narrow worldview, appears to want to “bring back” her version of the USA. In the process, she spouts several untruths and conspiracy theories.
Comments / 0