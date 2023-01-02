Read full article on original website
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
City wants to turn empty South Phoenix land into farmers market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council has approved an agreement to allow a local company to operate a farmers market in an area of the city that's been designated as a "food desert." During its Wednesday meeting, the council unanimously voted in favor of allowing MAA Wellness Center Inc....
City of Phoenix continues deep cleaning process at 'The Zone'
Crews with the City of Phoenix are starting the second round of deep cleaning at "The Zone" homeless camp in Phoenix. Trisha Hendricks has more.
Gem and mineral show coming to Mesa
Some people know Evan A. Jones as a member of Xtra Ticket, a Grateful Dead tribute band that started in 1994. The Cave Creek resident takes on Bob Weir’s role, playing guitar and vocals. But Jones is well established as a serious gem and mineral collector and dealer and...
Learn about the history behind Hunt's Tomb in Phoenix | Rediscover Arizona
Hunt's Tomb in Phoenix has a lengthy history dating back to the 1930s. Emily Pritchard takes a look at the iconic Valley pyramid.
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
Frontier launches new service from Sky Harbor to five cities
Frontier is launching service from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to five cities this week.
2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
Phoenix sees more rain in first 2 days of 2023 than it saw in first half of 2022
PHOENIX — If the first days of 2023 are any indication, Phoenix is in store for a very wet year. The Valley metro area saw just over half an inch of rain in the first two days of the new year. That may not sound like much to people in the Midwest or east coast, but that's overachieving compared to what the desert has seen recently.
Learn how Hayden Flour Mills is honoring the legacy of its Tempe namesake | Rediscover Arizona
The Hayden Flour Mill is an iconic landmark in Tempe. See how one Valley family is keeping the mill's history and legacy alive in Queen Creek.
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
Phoenix to vote on cargo facility contract at Goodyear Airport
The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on leasing vacant property at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Phoenix owns and operates the airport located about a mile southwest of Goodyear. The council will consider a 35-year contract with Burrell Aviation. The company plans to invest an estimated $40 million to build a cargo center that could include cold storage, dry storage, or maintenance and repair facilities.
A $5.37 Million Charming Traditional Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Impresses You With Views Of Lush Mountain And Million Dollar City Light
10234 E Journey Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10234 E Journey Ln, Scottsdale, Arizona offers you the top of sophistication and comfort with quality craftsmanship throughout with elegant finishes. This Home in Scottsdale provides 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,841 square feet of living space. To know more about 10234 E Journey Ln, please get in touch with Gerald Tulman (Phone: 480 291 1600) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
After Scottsdale shuts off water, Rio Verde Foothills residents left wondering what comes next
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — The pumps have run dry. After more than a year of warning, the City of Scottsdale made good on its threat to cut off about 500 homes in Rio Verde Foothills from city water. Those homes relied on water hauler trucks that filled up at...
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport sets passenger record
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport had its busiest November on record in 2022 and it happened to be one of the busiest months of all time.
Gilbert intersection set to reopen after broken water line caused flooding
PHOENIX — A major Gilbert intersection is set to reopen Wednesday night, five days after a water line break flooded the roadway, the town said. The East Valley suburb said Tuesday the leak at Cooper and Elliot roads was fixed, but crews needed a bit more time to repair the pavement.
