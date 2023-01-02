ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gem and mineral show coming to Mesa

Some people know Evan A. Jones as a member of Xtra Ticket, a Grateful Dead tribute band that started in 1994. The Cave Creek resident takes on Bob Weir’s role, playing guitar and vocals. But Jones is well established as a serious gem and mineral collector and dealer and...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

2 adults, dog escape burning house in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family has been displaced after an early morning house fire in north Phoenix on Thursday. According to Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix fire, crews were called out to a home around 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the back of the house that appeared to be extending into the attic. Firefighters were then quickly able to get a handle on the blaze. Two adults and one dog managed to escape the burning home before fire crews arrived. No injuries were reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Phoenix sees more rain in first 2 days of 2023 than it saw in first half of 2022

PHOENIX — If the first days of 2023 are any indication, Phoenix is in store for a very wet year. The Valley metro area saw just over half an inch of rain in the first two days of the new year. That may not sound like much to people in the Midwest or east coast, but that's overachieving compared to what the desert has seen recently.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix to vote on cargo facility contract at Goodyear Airport

The Phoenix City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on leasing vacant property at Phoenix Goodyear Airport. Phoenix owns and operates the airport located about a mile southwest of Goodyear. The council will consider a 35-year contract with Burrell Aviation. The company plans to invest an estimated $40 million to build a cargo center that could include cold storage, dry storage, or maintenance and repair facilities.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A $5.37 Million Charming Traditional Style Home in Scottsdale Arizona Impresses You With Views Of Lush Mountain And Million Dollar City Light

10234 E Journey Ln Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10234 E Journey Ln, Scottsdale, Arizona offers you the top of sophistication and comfort with quality craftsmanship throughout with elegant finishes. This Home in Scottsdale provides 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,841 square feet of living space. To know more about 10234 E Journey Ln, please get in touch with Gerald Tulman (Phone: 480 291 1600) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

