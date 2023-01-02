Curry County Law Library receives $5,000 grant

The Curry County Law Library has been granted $5,000 from the State Library of Oregon to make multiple upgrades and updates.

Some of the improvements being made will include installing updated furnishings and lighting, updating legal publications and create a designated legal reading and research space development. There are also plans to create a usable meeting space and lending library improvements.

“I am very inspired by this grant-funded opportunity and look forward to providing a necessary, up-to-date law library to the community of Curry County,” said Stacy DeLonge, office manager for the Curry County office of the District Attorney.

The project will be completed by January 31, 2023. Community members are invited to stop by and view the new surroundings. The Curry County Law Library is in the County Courthouse, located at 29821 Ellensburg Avenue in Gold Beach.

For more information, visit the Curry County website at https://www.co.curry.or.us/government/district_attorney.php