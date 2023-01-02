ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California planning gun microstamp database

By Ria Roebuck Joseph
The Center Square
 3 days ago
A bullet casing showing identification codes, at center, is shown through a microscope at a news conference at the Los Angeles Police Academy, Aug. 14, 2007. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed 10 public safety-related bills, Monday, June 7, 2022, including one that will require microstamping in new firearms, which could help law enforcement solve gun-related crimes. Reed Saxon / AP

(The Center Square) - On July 1, 2022, California Penal Code section 31910 was revised. The change required semiautomatic pistols sold in California to have microstamping technology. A microstamp acts like a fingerprint in identifying ammunition cartridges and the gun from which it was fired. The firing pin imposes an identifying stamp on the round's primer as it’s discharged.

The revision now only requires one microstamp in the interior of the handgun instead of two. Supporters hoped that this change in the penal code would encourage manufacturers to employ the technology in their firearm products.

Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with the California Department of Justice, is proposing an additional rule to bolster the use of microstamping. The new rule proposes that the unique microstamp of every handgun in California be kept as a record with the Department of Justice to identify firearms used in criminal activity.

A statement released by the California Department of Justice addressed to “Firearm manufacturers and Interested Parties,” invites comments on specific questions “in developing new regulations to achieve the law’s objectives in the most effective manner.”

The department does not ask whether the rule should be made but rather poses questions on procedure once it is implemented. They invite input on questions such as:

  • Who is best suited to provide the microstamp to the DOJ?
  • When should the microstamp be provided to the DOJ?
  • How should the microstamp be provided to the DOJ?
  • If a microstamp part needs to be replaced, should the regulated replacement part have the same microstamp as the original?

The department will accept comments from interested parties until 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023.

Michael John
3d ago

Don't let anyone have your brass at the range...all they gotta do is start throwing it around crime scenes and then you're implicated in who know what!!!!!

Loren Mcmann
3d ago

you can make all the gun laws you want it won't change a thing because you clowns won't put the criminals in jail,it's not law abiding citizens that are committing all the gun violence it's the criminals you people keep putting right back on the streets to commit more crimes,you might as well be pulling the trigger,you've done your fair share of exacerbating the problem

313 BORN
3d ago

I do recall in a history class, a nation kept a data base on gun owners, where and what types, quantity also. And then Germany invaded France, proceeded to round up all arms. Now the rest is history on France going down so fast.

The Center Square

