4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took placeCJ CoombsAtchison, KS
The Historic Charles and Annie Buddy House with Italianate elements was built in 1883CJ CoombsSaint Joseph, MO
Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds
If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Larry Woods
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an amount that takes two to three hours The post This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business appeared first on Startland News.
Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
Tenants at KCK apartments want answers on flooding, mold
Some tenants at a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex have complained about flooding and mold. Now they're out of their apartments and awaiting answers.
Nuclear power in Kansas City, MO
If you happen to know any nuclear engineers, make sure to say congratulations.
Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End
Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
Some KCK residents going days without mail due to problems with USPS
Problems with mail delivery from the U.S. Postal Service are causing some people in Kansas City, Kansas to go days without getting their mail.
Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed
Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
Kansas City, Topeka Zoos to swap Sumatran Tigers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Zoo will trade its Sumatran Tiger Thomas for the Topeka Zoo’s tiger Bintang in hopes to diversify the gene pool. The Kansas City Zoo announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that Thomas the Sumatran Tiger will soon make a new home at the Topeka Zoo. He was originally meant to be in the Capital City by the end of 2022, however, his arrival date has been pushed back to mid-January.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Cause of 2 overnight fires in Kansas City, Missouri, under investigation
The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight. No one was hurt in either fire.
Kansas City ends 2022 with second-worst homicide total
Kansas City officially saw its second-deadliest homicide total in 2022, according to FOX4 data, after recording 167 homicides.
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
Work on Docking Building in Topeka to close downtown street for the rest of 2023
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction work on Topeka’s Docking State Office Building will shut down a street in the downtown area for the duration of 2023, according to the City of Topeka. City of Topeka spokesperson Andrew Rosebrook said on Tuesday that construction company Hutton will fully close Southwest Harrison between Southwest 9th St. and Southwest […]
Family members mourn Lawrence man dead from suspected fentanyl overdose
‘It broke so many hearts to watch him go down this path,’ his mother says. When emergency responders confirmed the death of Anthony (Tony) Cipollaro, residents of the North Lawrence campsite who called Tony a friend cried, cursed, and consoled each other. Some screamed. Tony died of a suspected...
Northland skate center implements new rule following fight
Kansas City's Winnwood Skate Center in the Northland won't allow anyone under the age of 18 inside without parent or guardian supervision.
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
