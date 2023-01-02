ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenabilitymagazine.com

Bald eagles have landed, here’s how to see these amazing birds

If you’ve made it your new year’s resolution to spend more time outdoors, exercise more, or even to find more calm, look no further than bald eagle viewing season. January offers some of the best views of bald eagles in Missouri and Kansas. Here are viewing locations and...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Wanted: Larry Woods

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Larry Woods, 45, is wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for statutory rape. A warrant has also been issued out of Clay County for failure to appear in court for a sex offender registration violation. He is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender in that county.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an amount that takes two to three hours The post This 11-year-old’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee; Here’s how he hopes to extend the shelf life of his young family business appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
KANSAS STATE
CJ Coombs

Legend or not, it's labeled the Sallie House in Atchison, Kansas, and paranormal investigations by the media took place

Sallie House (to the left) in Atchison, Kansas.Photo byGoogle Maps. Atchison, Kansas is an interesting place to visit. It's obvious there is a lot of history there. It's also the birthplace of Amelia Earhart. I had a meal at a restaurant there years ago and at the time, I had not heard of the Sallie House. Atchison has a history of alleged hauntings. Some may be brave enough to explore it and others, like myself, are not outside of writing about it. Aren't we sometimes a bit curious about experiences we have not had?
ATCHISON, KS
northeastnews.net

Popular North Kansas City BBQ joint lands in North End

Columbus Park has become quite the smokin’ hot place to open a business lately, given the success of CP newcomers Cafe Cà Phê, Lily Floral Designs and Swoon on 5th Street. Now the neighborhood really will be literally smokin’ hot as they welcome Wolfepack BBQ to the old North End restaurant space at 910 E 5th St.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: Bomb cyclone about to hit out west (WED-1/4)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As I’m going to show you over the next few minutes in the blog, a monster of a storm is going to be hitting the western United States over the next 24 hours. Flooding rains where there is (perhaps was) a drought, more tremendous high elevations snows, and lots of wind are coming towards California. Northern California got knocked this past weekend. They’re going to get it again, and over the coming 10 days, more is coming.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Wyandot II BBQ returns with long lines and little changed

Substitute teaching is one of society’s most notoriously unpleasant professions. For Ron Williams II, it was a relaxed way to give a little back to society as he was cooling his heels over the last year. Williams has spent his adult life working seven days a week most weeks, typically starting at 4:30 am, when he drives from Piper, Kansas, all the way to Overland Park to light the fires at his family’s barbecue pit, Wyandot BBQ. That all changed on December 3 of 2021 when a fire started in the kitchen at Wyandot II on 75th Street.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Kansas City, Topeka Zoos to swap Sumatran Tigers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Zoo will trade its Sumatran Tiger Thomas for the Topeka Zoo’s tiger Bintang in hopes to diversify the gene pool. The Kansas City Zoo announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, that Thomas the Sumatran Tiger will soon make a new home at the Topeka Zoo. He was originally meant to be in the Capital City by the end of 2022, however, his arrival date has been pushed back to mid-January.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Family members mourn Lawrence man dead from suspected fentanyl overdose

‘It broke so many hearts to watch him go down this path,’ his mother says. When emergency responders confirmed the death of Anthony (Tony) Cipollaro, residents of the North Lawrence campsite who called Tony a friend cried, cursed, and consoled each other. Some screamed. Tony died of a suspected...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy