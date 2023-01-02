Want to ‘live in a haunted house with a cool history’? Now’s your chance in Kansas

A house that will turn heads thanks to its alluring — and haunting — interior has landed on the real estate market in the Sunflower State.

Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence was built in 1880 and lists for the low price of $105,000 in Atchison, Kansas. But the main draw is that it was featured on a popular Travel Channel reality show, according to Realtor.com.

Stairs Screen grab from Zillow

“ It has been on ‘Haunted in the Heartland’ and was built by one of the original stonemasons of Atchison, KS,” listing agent Lauren Pierce told Realtor.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“They did some things on the TV show where they released all of the bad energy and bad juju, so there’s nothing but good people there now.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

According to the listing on Realtor, the stonemason, named Adam Dilgert, lived in the home with his family — a group of people who may have never left.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Have you ever wanted to live in a haunted house with a cool history? Well, look no further!” the listing says. “Although it is said that some members of the Dilgert family still roam the halls, you sure won’t get the heebie-jeebies in this home with the bright natural lighting pouring in the new windows and the airy feel of the large rooms!”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Features of the residence include:

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Oak floors

Pocket doors

Antique light fixtures

Kitchen with “a hammered copper sink”

Large bathroom

Remodeled bedroom

Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“With a little TLC, this home is the total package — you’ve got to see this place to truly appreciate it!” the listing says.

The listing is held by BG & Associates.

Stairs Screen grab from Zillow

Atchison is about 50 miles northwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

