Atchison, KS

Want to ‘live in a haunted house with a cool history’? Now’s your chance in Kansas

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0bq6_0k10nERz00

A house that will turn heads thanks to its alluring — and haunting — interior has landed on the real estate market in the Sunflower State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ckkd_0k10nERz00
Bedroom Screen grab from Zillow

The three-bedroom, one-bathroom residence was built in 1880 and lists for the low price of $105,000 in Atchison, Kansas. But the main draw is that it was featured on a popular Travel Channel reality show, according to Realtor.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218tLR_0k10nERz00
Stairs Screen grab from Zillow

It has been on ‘Haunted in the Heartland’ and was built by one of the original stonemasons of Atchison, KS,” listing agent Lauren Pierce told Realtor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405EpA_0k10nERz00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“They did some things on the TV show where they released all of the bad energy and bad juju, so there’s nothing but good people there now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzSH3_0k10nERz00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

According to the listing on Realtor, the stonemason, named Adam Dilgert, lived in the home with his family — a group of people who may have never left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aJhVO_0k10nERz00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“Have you ever wanted to live in a haunted house with a cool history? Well, look no further!” the listing says. “Although it is said that some members of the Dilgert family still roam the halls, you sure won’t get the heebie-jeebies in this home with the bright natural lighting pouring in the new windows and the airy feel of the large rooms!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJdhq_0k10nERz00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

Features of the residence include:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlaE5_0k10nERz00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

  • Oak floors

  • Pocket doors

  • Antique light fixtures

  • Kitchen with “a hammered copper sink”

  • Large bathroom

  • Remodeled bedroom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTJDh_0k10nERz00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow

“With a little TLC, this home is the total package — you’ve got to see this place to truly appreciate it!” the listing says.

The listing is held by BG & Associates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48cM9U_0k10nERz00
Stairs Screen grab from Zillow

Atchison is about 50 miles northwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

