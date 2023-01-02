Read full article on original website
Black Hawk County Health Department: raising Radon Awareness, providing test kits
Black Hawk County — Thursday evening, the Black Hawk County Health Department announced they are hosting Radon awareness and testing kit sales events throughout January for Radon Awareness Month. Radon is the number one cause of non-smokers’ lung cancer, and number two cause of lung cancer overall. Health...
Iowa Secretary of State teaming up with nonprofit for 'Human Trafficking Awareness' month
Cedar Rapids, IA — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is teaming up with Cedar Rapids nonprofit Chains Interrupted to raise awareness of human trafficking happening in the state of Iowa. We felt that there was a strong need to raise awareness for all Iowans," said Secretary Pate. In...
UNI adds hybrid option for expanded Bachelor of Arts in Accounting Program
Cedar Falls — Thursday afternoon, the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) announced they are expanding their Bachelor of Arts in Accounting Program to accommodate services for students living in the Greater Des Moines Metropolitan Area. The program's expansion was developed in conjunction with academic leaders from the College of...
Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
City of Cedar Rapids to sign Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month proclamation
The Mayor of Cedar Rapids, Tiffany O'Donnell, will sign a proclamation declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention and Awareness Month on January 10 at City Hall. Human trafficking is one of the world's fastest growing crimes, only accelerating with the increased isolation during the pandemic. Mayor O'Donnell will join Chains...
National historic landmark for sale in Strawberry Point
STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — A piece of history more than 120 years old is now for sale in Strawberry Point. The Franklin Hotel continues to operate at the heart of the town as a hotel, restaurant and bar. The hotel has also served as a hub for several other services in the past for the town, now composed of nearly 1,200 residents. Among them were a post office, barber shop and a newspaper operation.
Iowa City reminding residents to clear sidewalks of snow and ice
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City officials are reminding residents to make sure sidewalks are clear of snow and ice. Sidewalks in Iowa City must be cleared within 24 hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended, for sidewalks to be used safely by pedestrians.
Homeless persons' remembrance day memorial in Cedar Rapids Wednesday evening
The Cedar Rapids Civil Rights Commission and Willis Dady hosted a homeless persons’ remembrance day memorial Wednesday, in honor of the nearly 30 lives lost within the homeless community. The memorial ran from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at Willis Dady Works, located at 800 1st Ave...
Garbage, recycling collection canceled on Wednesday in Cedar Rapids due to icy roads
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — All Cedar Rapids solid waste collections are canceled Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, due to icy roads. Wednesday and Thursday garbage and recycling collection routes will be collected on Thursday, Jan. 5. Collections will be back on schedule for Friday, Jan. 6. Yard...
Linn County Board of Supervisors announces new meeting times
Linn County — On Wednesday, the Linn County Board of Supervisors announced they're changing the meeting time for the board's informal and formal weekly meetings. Starting on Monday, January 9th, 2023 informal work sessions will be held on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and the board's formal sessions will be held on Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
Eastern Iowa farm and meatpacking plant workers receive $600 pandemic payments
Iowa City — After two months of list-building and eligibility screenings, Escucha Mi Voz Iowa has become the first organization anywhere in the country to begin handing out $600 pandemic relief checks to farmworkers and meatpacking plant workers as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Worker Relief program.
City Council office hours return to Marion Public Library
Marion — Marion City Council office hours will resume at the new Marion Public Library Saturday. Communication and outreach are important, and we are thrilled to engage with community members in our new library facility,” said Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “Our goal is to connect with residents, answer their questions and help them solve issues.
Eastern Iowa community gives back to local Santa after stroke
They are some of the most familiar faces of the holiday season in Tama County. John and Jodi Phillip's are known as the Mr. and Mrs. Claus of Cedar Rapids. Their story is one of love, charity and taking on a community that they consider family. They are now leaning...
Human remains found in Cedar River identified as missing city worker
The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has identified the human remains found on the Cedar River near Bertram as missing Cedar Rapids resident and City of Cedar Rapids employee, Erik Spaw. Mr. Spaw was reported missing on May 7, 2022 when the city-owned pickup truck he had been...
Waterloo PD arrest second suspect in night club shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A second arrest has been made related to a shooting at the Flirts Gentlemen's Club in Waterloo back on December 31st. Waterloo Police arrested 30-year-old Larry Phillips with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service out of Wichita, Kansas. When Phillips was taken...
Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device
Cedar Rapids Police Officers and the Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the 1700 block of Park Ave SE following the report of a suspicious device in the alley Tuesday morning. The immediate area was cordoned-off for public safety and Hazardous Devices Unit technicians determined the suspicious item...
Rotary Club of Linn County offering free CPR training in Mount Vernon-Lisbon and Marion
Linn County — Rotary Club of Linn County is hosting two free community CPR classes in Mount Vernon-Lisbon and Marion. When someone has a heart attack or is in a serious accident that stops blood flow to their organs, starting CPR within the first few minutes can save a life.
ImOn Ice invites community for free public skate on January 8
ImOn Ice will be hosting a free public skate as part of U.S. Figure Skating’s National Skating Month on January 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. on a first come, first served bases. National Skating Month, now in its 22nd year, allows U.S. Figure Skating member clubs and Learn to Skate USA programs to reach out to new members in their communities by offering the fundamentals of ice skating from professionally trained instructors.
Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors appoints new chairperson
JOHNSON COUNTY — The first formal meeting of the year took place for the Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 3. There were several organizational issues discussed, but the meeting began with the appointing of Lisa Green-Douglass as the Chairperson for 2023. Rod Sullivan was appointed Vice...
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with Thursday morning stabbing
Michael Chevalier, 33, was arrested on multiple charges Thursday evening, after a stabbing in Cedar Rapids overnight. According to a press release Thursday evening, police were called to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for the report of a stabbing just before 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A...
