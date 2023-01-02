ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

UNI adds hybrid option for expanded Bachelor of Arts in Accounting Program

Cedar Falls — Thursday afternoon, the University of Northern Iowa (UNI) announced they are expanding their Bachelor of Arts in Accounting Program to accommodate services for students living in the Greater Des Moines Metropolitan Area. The program's expansion was developed in conjunction with academic leaders from the College of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar closed and for sale

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo's LGBTQIA+ bar has closed and is up for sale. The current owner John Hayes posted a video on Facebook in order to explain the situation. The bar has been opened for 20 years and Hayes says it's often referred to a "safe...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

National historic landmark for sale in Strawberry Point

STRAWBERRY POINT, Iowa — A piece of history more than 120 years old is now for sale in Strawberry Point. The Franklin Hotel continues to operate at the heart of the town as a hotel, restaurant and bar. The hotel has also served as a hub for several other services in the past for the town, now composed of nearly 1,200 residents. Among them were a post office, barber shop and a newspaper operation.
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa City reminding residents to clear sidewalks of snow and ice

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa City officials are reminding residents to make sure sidewalks are clear of snow and ice. Sidewalks in Iowa City must be cleared within 24 hours of a one-inch or greater snowfall, or after any accumulation of ice has ended, for sidewalks to be used safely by pedestrians.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Board of Supervisors announces new meeting times

Linn County — On Wednesday, the Linn County Board of Supervisors announced they're changing the meeting time for the board's informal and formal weekly meetings. Starting on Monday, January 9th, 2023 informal work sessions will be held on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. and the board's formal sessions will be held on Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Eastern Iowa farm and meatpacking plant workers receive $600 pandemic payments

Iowa City — After two months of list-building and eligibility screenings, Escucha Mi Voz Iowa has become the first organization anywhere in the country to begin handing out $600 pandemic relief checks to farmworkers and meatpacking plant workers as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Worker Relief program.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City Council office hours return to Marion Public Library

Marion — Marion City Council office hours will resume at the new Marion Public Library Saturday. Communication and outreach are important, and we are thrilled to engage with community members in our new library facility,” said Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “Our goal is to connect with residents, answer their questions and help them solve issues.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Waterloo PD arrest second suspect in night club shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A second arrest has been made related to a shooting at the Flirts Gentlemen's Club in Waterloo back on December 31st. Waterloo Police arrested 30-year-old Larry Phillips with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service out of Wichita, Kansas. When Phillips was taken...
WATERLOO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ImOn Ice invites community for free public skate on January 8

ImOn Ice will be hosting a free public skate as part of U.S. Figure Skating’s National Skating Month on January 8 from 1 to 4 p.m. on a first come, first served bases. National Skating Month, now in its 22nd year, allows U.S. Figure Skating member clubs and Learn to Skate USA programs to reach out to new members in their communities by offering the fundamentals of ice skating from professionally trained instructors.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors appoints new chairperson

JOHNSON COUNTY — The first formal meeting of the year took place for the Johnson Co. Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Jan. 3. There were several organizational issues discussed, but the meeting began with the appointing of Lisa Green-Douglass as the Chairperson for 2023. Rod Sullivan was appointed Vice...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA

