Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Spike in Ohio measles cases mainly among unvaccinated children
COLUMBUS, Ohio — What started as a small measles outbreak in the fall of 2022 has now grown to more than 80 cases across the state. There are now 82 cases of measles reported in Ohio, with 72 of those cases in Columbus. According to Columbus Public Health, 74...
Bay News 9
Doctors in Ohio prep for rapid spread of new COVID-19 strain
CLEVELAND — It’s a new year, and with it comes a new COVID-19 strain, a contagious strain expected to soon spread rapidly throughout Ohio. The new omicron subvariant is known as XBB.1.5. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention it accounts, right now, for almost 41% of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.
Bay News 9
There's a new lightning capital of the U.S., but it remains in Central Florida
Florida has often claimed the title of "Lightning Capital of the United States." According to a new annual report released by Vaisala, 2022 was no different. Four Corners, Fla. has been designated the area with the highest number of lightning events per square mile. What You Need To Know. Lightning...
Bay News 9
'Gut-wrenching': Rising star state lawmaker killed in crash
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state representative, considered a rising political star, was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into his vehicle early Thursday morning as he returned home from the governor's inauguration ball, state police said. The other driver also died. Quentin Williams, a 39-year-old Democrat...
Bay News 9
DHS urges Wisconsinites to test their homes for radon
MADISON, Wis. — January is National Radon Action Month and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes and buildings for radon. Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas naturally present in the ground. It enters buildings through their foundations. Radon causes...
Bay News 9
Several Bradenton apartment units destroyed by fire, Tarpon Springs prepares for Ephipany and expect scattered showers and storms
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move across the area from west to east today. They end for most of us by midday, but Polk County may see some in the early afternoon. Get the full forecast here. Check your...
Bay News 9
Air traffic control glitch to blame for hundreds of Florida flight delays
ORLANDO, Fla. — After the Southwest Airline problems around Christmas in addition to weather delays, hundreds of travelers flying into Florida found themselves once again dealing with delays and cancelations on Monday, this time thanks to an air traffic control glitch. An air traffic control expert says it was...
Bay News 9
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. The Associated Press obtained the termination letter that was sent to Beard's attorney. Beard had five years left...
Bay News 9
Stabenow's retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, a surprise decision that sets up a scramble by both parties for an open seat in the key battleground state. “It really was the right time for me,” she said.
Bay News 9
'It can't be forgotten': Kentuckians organize benefit concert to help Ukrainian refugees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next month will mark one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Here in Kentucky, many organizations sent aid and supplies to Europe as the war started. Now, almost a year later, several groups in Louisville are coming together for a benefit concert to help Ukrainian refugees in Kentucky.
Bay News 9
'Devastated': Children of Mount Dora double-homicide victims speak out
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Georgia woman allegedly involved in a double-homicide at a senior living community has been taken into custody in another authorities in Catham County and will soon be extradited back to Florida, Mount Dora Police Chief Mike Gibson said Tuesday. Vickie Williams — is believed...
Bay News 9
Looming storm, rainy weather forces Six Flags Magic Mountain to close
VALENCIA, Calif. — Rainy weather and a looming storm have forced the closure of the Thrill Capital of the World. Six Flags Magic Mountain officials said they have closed the theme park due to inclement weather. Visitors to Six Flags Magic Mountain who had tickets Wednesday can use it...
Comments / 0