‘Undisputed’ got off to a heated, awkward start on Wednesday after Sharpe’s return from his unannounced Tuesday absence. NFL great Shannon Sharpe was absent from his daily FS1 show Undisputed on Tuesday, the morning after the frightening medical situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin unfolded and caused the postponement of Buffalo’s AFC tilt with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s absence was also notable, as it came after his co-host Skip Bayless caught significant heat for a questionable tweet in which he asked how the league would figure out rescheduling the game as the Hamlin situation unfolded.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO