Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and Chances
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay Packers
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNF
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
UPMATTERS
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access
View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
wearebuffalo.net
Harrison Phillips Does Amazing Act for Hamlin’s Family, ICU Staff
The Buffalo community, the Bills, the NFL and the entire country continues to pray and think about Bills' safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin remains in the ICU and listed in critical condition, although his family gave a promising update to ESPN reporter Coley Harvey. Doctors and nurses got readings they were...
UPMATTERS
Sharpe Returns to ‘Undisputed,’ Argues Over Bayless Tweet
‘Undisputed’ got off to a heated, awkward start on Wednesday after Sharpe’s return from his unannounced Tuesday absence. NFL great Shannon Sharpe was absent from his daily FS1 show Undisputed on Tuesday, the morning after the frightening medical situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin unfolded and caused the postponement of Buffalo’s AFC tilt with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s absence was also notable, as it came after his co-host Skip Bayless caught significant heat for a questionable tweet in which he asked how the league would figure out rescheduling the game as the Hamlin situation unfolded.
UPMATTERS
Skip Bayless Addresses Damar Hamlin Collapse on ‘Undisputed’
The Fox Sports host found himself at the center of backlash after he sent out an ill-timed tweet during the aftermath of the frightening injury. After drawing widespread scrutiny for his controversial tweet in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday Night Football, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless addressed the situation on Tuesday morning.
UPMATTERS
Locker Room: Allen Lazard joins the show
(WFRV) – In a must-win game, the Packers played at their best defeating the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 at Lambeau Field. Now, a Sunday night matchup with the Lions looms large in week 18 as it decides Green Bay’s playoff fate. Allen Lazard joined ‘Locker Room’ to talk about...
UPMATTERS
Adam Vinatieri Shows Off Linebacker Physique in Viral Video
The former Colt and Patriot clearly has been spending time in the gym since retiring. Adam Vinatieri is one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. The former Colts and Patriots standout became known for consistently clutch performances on his way to becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer over the course of a pro career that spanned from 1996 through 2019.
UPMATTERS
Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi Shares Message of Support for Damar Hamlin
The Bills safety spent five years under the Pitt coach during his college career. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who coached current Bills safety Damar Hamlin for five seasons, issued a statement of support for the former Panther Tuesday following Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
UPMATTERS
Dan Orlovsky Says Prayer for Damar Hamlin During ’NFL Live’
He closed his eyes and bowed his head during the episode and prayed for his recovery. View the original article to see embedded media. During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.
UPMATTERS
McDermott, Allen: Bills Are Ready to Play As Hamlin Recovers
Buffalo’s regular season finale on Sunday will be its first game since the safety’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football. As the Bills prepare to close the regular season on Sunday, it stands to wonder how mentally prepared the team will be in the wake of safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse on Monday Night Football.
UPMATTERS
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills vs. Bengals matchup will not be rescheduled for this week. The Monday Night Football game between the powerhouse franchises was postponed after Buffalo’s Damar...
UPMATTERS
Week 18 Stat Projections: Quarterbacks
Deshaun Watson ends the season as a top 10 option. The injury news was minimal on Tuesday for obvious reasons. By the end of the week, multiple players may be rested with their teams no longer in the playoff hunt. In addition, some franchises may pull some star players early in the game. More of this information will come out over the next couple of days. The quarterback position has the most injury information early in Week 18.
UPMATTERS
Week 18 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Christian Kirk gets a Week 18 bump thanks to a favorable matchup on tap against the Titans. I only noted three wide receivers in the first run-through of the projections in Week 18. I expect two of the three options to sit out this week. , Arizona Cardinals. A knee...
UPMATTERS
Tom Brady, NFL Peers Donate to Damar Hamlin’s Charity Toy Drive
The Buccaneers QB and several Patriots players supported the charitable cause of the Bills’ safety. Hours after one of the most frightening events in NFL history, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots safety Devin McCourty along with several other NFL players are providing financial contributions and support to an important cause for Demar Hamlin.
UPMATTERS
Big Game Bound: Damar Hamlin in focus as NFL enters final week of regular season
INDIANAPOLIS – Discussions about the NFL’s final playoff push have been put on hold as the league turns its attention to the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Monday night.
UPMATTERS
Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends
Jalen Hurts's return should open things up for the Eagles offense and Dallas Goedert. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
UPMATTERS
NBC’s Chris Simms Rips ESPN With Profanity-Laced Rant
The NFL analyst is ready to defend his take on the league’s MVP race. Chris Simms’s takes on the NFL MVP race have created a stir on social media in recent weeks, and now Simms is firing back. The NFL analyst previously made a comment stating that quarterbacks...
