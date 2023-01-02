Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll 'resign' from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he is certain that all House Democrats will vote for Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says Democrats would 'all be unconscious' if they took shots every time Kevin McCarthy lost a Republican vote for speaker
The New York progressive was responding to GOP Rep. Kat Cammack's comment that Democrats brought popcorn and alcohol to the chamber.
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
