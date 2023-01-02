6 cats and dogs rescued from Concord housefire

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A half dozen animals were rescued during a home fire in Concord on New Year’s Day, Concord Fire Department said.

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day Sunday to an unoccupied home on Central Drive.

A fire was discovered within three minutes in the attic, was extinguished within 9 minutes, and a search ensued for any additional hidden fires, officials said. Three cats and three dogs were rescued.

American Red Cross, Concord Fire and Kannapolis Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

