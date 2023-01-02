ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

6 cats and dogs rescued from Concord housefire

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0qDz_0k10lzZC00

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A half dozen animals were rescued during a home fire in Concord on New Year’s Day, Concord Fire Department said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Fire crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day Sunday to an unoccupied home on Central Drive.

A fire was discovered within three minutes in the attic, was extinguished within 9 minutes, and a search ensued for any additional hidden fires, officials said. Three cats and three dogs were rescued.

American Red Cross, Concord Fire and Kannapolis Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

South Charlotte intersection closed for downed power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The intersection of Sharon Road and Sharon Lane in south Charlotte is closed Friday morning due to downed power lines, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD reported a crash at the intersection just before 6 a.m. No additional details were available. A Duke Energy outage map showed only […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Asheboro man is the Quilt King

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dr. Scott Murkin traces his quilting back to his grandmother, helping her cut out patterns. “It was a puzzle to me to see how many pieces you could get out of the fabric without wasting any of it,” Murkin said. He didn’t start making quilts himself until years later after his […]
ASHEBORO, NC
WXII 12

Overnight fire under control at Wayne Farms in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — The cause of a fire at Wayne Farms Hatchery and Feed Mill in Surry County is under investigation. The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters say fire walls limited damage to the entire building. However, an egg storage building is a total loss and eggs kept inside were damaged.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Home destroyed in early morning fire in Yadkinville

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A home was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. According to the chief of the Courtney Fire Department, a home on Blevins Road in Yadkinville caught fire around 3 a.m. Monday and was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Luckily, the owners were not in the home at the […]
YADKINVILLE, NC
weeklypostnc.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Magnus

WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Magnus for your consideration. Magnus is a 2.5 year old Great Dane. He came to SCDR through some caring folks who took him in after their neighbors moved away and left their animals behind. It was so heartbreaking to see such a regal and handsome animal reduced to the condition he came to us in. Magnus was a mere 103 lbs when he first went to visit our vet in the beginning of December. He was skin and bones, had very little energy but was so sweet & thankful to be safe. This precious boy has made tremendous progress during his time in foster care and when he went in for his neuter this past week, his weight had increased to 116 lbs! He still has more weight to put on, but we are so thankful to see his sweet, goofy, playful, young personality coming out more and more.
WAXHAW, NC
WBTV

Former UNCC student sentenced after deadly Cabarrus County crash

"No child should be left at a bus stop by themselves or with even other children, I don't care how old the child is." Homeowners pushing back against proposed landfill in Oakdale neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County home destroyed in fire

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A home is destroyed after a fire early Monday morning in Yadkinville. Courtney Fire Chief Barry Williard said crews responded to the single-story home on Blevins Road around 4 a.m. Williard said no one was home when the fire started. The home is a total loss.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Can You Get A Hot Dog ‘Alligator Style’ in North Carolina?

You can tell by looking at me, I am a country boy who has not turned down a hot dog very much in life. Can you get a hot dog ‘alligator style’ in North Carolina? I mean what is not to love about the food known right alongside America’s favorite past time. My favorite combo is ketchup, mustard, chili , slaw and onions. I guess you could say I like my hot dog, “all the way”. So when I saw there was a new way to enjoy a hot dog I was all in.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

I-77 North reopens near I-40 exit in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northbound Interstate 77 has reopened after a crash near the exit for I-40 in Statesville Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT first reported the crash just after midnight. The roadway was closed for hours at Exit 51. Officials said drivers were directed to take […]
STATESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

71K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy