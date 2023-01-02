Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash.

The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.”

News 2 reached out to the Mount Pleasant Police Department for more information. They told us it was a response to a crash.

The IOP Connector reopened to traffic around 11:15 a.m.

