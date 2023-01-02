Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. county sees uptick in stolen road signs, judge-executive says
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Elliott County Judge-Executive Myron Lewis says his county is seeing an increase in county road sign thefts. Lewis said he believes the people stealing the signs are between the ages of 15 and 23. “These individuals are looking for a thrill and a trophy to...
wymt.com
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin County bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A second lawsuit was filed over the Magoffin County bus crash. The crash happened on November 14 along KY-40 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials said 18 students and the bus driver were on board at the time of the crash. The suit was filed by...
wymt.com
Lane closing planned on Hal Rogers Parkway for bridge repairs, traffic delays possible
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers who use the Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County should prepare for a lane closing and possible traffic delays starting Monday, January 9. Crews plan to repair a damaged bridge rail. The bridge is between Exit 56 and the traffic signal at Village Lane....
wymt.com
Local police launch traffic safety project
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet research shows over 10% of Kentuckians getting behind the wheel are not wearing a seat belt. Those numbers have led to scary consequences, especially in Perry County. “Year after year, Perry County has ranked at the top in Kentucky per capita for unbelted...
wymt.com
WATCH: Magoffin County officials ask for help identifying suspects
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman is asking for your help in identifying people who reportedly caused damage to a park. In a video posted to Facebook, several cars were caught driving on Half Mountain Battlefield Community Park. Officials said the cars caused damage to the...
wymt.com
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, KY grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE — The Pike County Grand Jury met Dec. 14 and returned 19 felony indictments, three felony informations and two misdemeanor indictments. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
q95fm.net
KSP Searching For Eastern Kentucky Man Wanted For Receiving Stolen Property
Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a wanted man. Kentucky State Police announced that they are looking for 23 year old Anthony Taylor. Taylor is wanted for receiving stolen Property. He is described as being a black male, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
wymt.com
Pilot program aims to dismiss charges of non-violent offenders
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal pilot program began on Oct. 1, 2022. It is also known as Senate Bill 90. ”So, the dismissal program will allow people with substance use disorders, behavioral health issues, mental health disorders to get treatment in lieu of incarceration,” said Jason Merrick with Addiction Recovery Care.
WSAZ
Crash involving school bus reported in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school bus with children onboard was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. According to 911 dispatchers, the accident involving a car and a school bus happened at the intersection of Kings Hwy Road and Rolling Park Drive. No injuries were reported. No other information has...
wymt.com
EKY middle school set to reopen following historic flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Letcher County Schools announced students at Whitesburg Middle School will move back to their campus on Monday, January 9. Students were moved to Cowan Elementary School following historic flooding more than five months ago. “A special thank you to the students and staff...
Former Huntington, West Virginia Council member sentenced for shooting
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A former Huntington Council member convicted of malicious wounding in connection to a 2019 shooting was sentenced on Thursday. Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was sentenced to 2-10 years for the malicious wounding charge and another year to be served concurrently for using a firearm during the commission of a felony. The circuit clerk’s […]
fox56news.com
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
wymt.com
No water for 10 days in Wayne County community
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Genoa Elementary School has never been shut down for more than a day for water outages. The freezing temperatures during two weeks ago caused widespread leaks and burst pipes in Crum Public Service District’s system, and Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said Genoa Elementary will be shut down for the week.
20-year-old dead after crash in Pike County, Kentucky
ELKHORN CITY, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Pikeville Post says troopers responded to a fatal, single-vehicle crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Pike County. According to police, the crash happened on Dec. 30, 2022, around 10:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 in Elkhorn City. Troopers found that Chase Caudill, 20, of Fedscreek, […]
WSAZ
Cyber attack halts operations at Lawrence County Recorder’s Office
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Recorder’s Office is unable to access its online records system after a cyber attack on Christmas Day. The office uses a Columbus, Ohio-based vendor for its online records system. Lawrence County Recorder Sharon Gossett Hager says that the system was taken offline when suspicious activity was detected.
wklw.com
KSP Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting in Elliott Co
The Kentucky State Police is also investigating a Trooper-involved shooting that happened Sunday night in the Sandy Hook area of Elliott Co. The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team has been requested to investigate the Jan. 1 shooting that took place at approximately 8:42 PM. According to KSP, the preliminary investigation indicates that Troopers were dispatched to the community of Middle Fork. Once on scene, KSP reports two Troopers fired at a man who they say “became a deadly threat to law enforcement.”The release says the individual was transported to a Hospital for treatment of injuries. The Kentucky State Police says it is the agency’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until witnesses have been interviewed and all facts have been gathered.
Man arrested on rape, incest charges in Ashland
According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), they were made aware of sex abuse allegations involving a female juvenile in Greenup County.
wymt.com
One arrested in Southwest Virginia stabbing case
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One person is injured and another is facing charges following what police are calling a violent assault in Wise County. Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post their office was called to the 8000 block of Main Street in Pound on Tuesday.
wymt.com
Housing Development Alliance officials hope for housing support during legislative session
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new $150 million housing recovery strategy will be on the docket for the regular legislative session this year. AHEART, or Affordable Housing Emergency Recovery Trust fund, would help lay out a groundwork for how Kentucky responds to disasters and provide immediate funding for disaster recovery.
