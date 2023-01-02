Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boil water notice lifted in several Jackson zip codes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has lifted a boil water notice for residents living in several zip codes. The precautionary boil water notice for residents living in the zip codes listed below is now lifted:. 39211. 39206. 39202. 39201. 39213. For more information, please call 601-960-2723. Want...
South Jackson residents have water pressure after 11-day absence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We got up this morning and washed dishes. I got a good shower. Thank you, Jesus. I mean, the smallest things that count,” Leon Jones. The sound of faucets running and toilets flushing are sounds South Jackson residents say they couldn’t be more thankful for.
Two killed in 3-car wreck on I-55 South Frontage Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were killed during a crash on I-55 South Frontage Road on Thursday afternoon. Three vehicles were involved in the collision, with the area being sealed off by police shortly after it happened. The drivers of two vehicles were the ones killed during the incident.
Fire damages house occupied by homeless, raising resident concerns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More concerns arise about the homeless moving into vacant homes as the temperatures return to seasonal norms. Another Jackson neighborhood is seeing an influx of people staying in unoccupied houses. Fondren residents say a vacant house recently burned in a fire that was started by people...
Last Call: Mississippi restaurant says Jackson water crisis too much to bear, closing its doors
One Jackson restaurant says it is closing its doors for good after the city’s latest water crisis became too much to bear. Fluctuating water pressure and boil water notices left the restaurant Barrelhouse in the popular Fondren district struggling to stay open and stay profitable after COVID and all of the city’s water issues.
Fondren restaurant closing: 'We can't bounce back from this one'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Fondren restaurant is closing its doors for good. "With heavy hearts, we are announcing last call at Barrelhouse," a post on Facebook read Tuesday. The last day for the restaurant on State Street is Saturday. Barrelhouse operators thanked the community, staff and regulars in the announcement of the closure.
Fire chief says person admits to setting fire to Lawrence County home; 1 rescued
A person admitted to setting fire to a two-story home from which another person had to be rescued, a fire chief told Channel 11 Wednesday morning. Crews responded to the house, located in the 700 block of Sampson Street in New Castle, Lawrence County, around 11 a.m. The two were...
Third-party manager says everyone in the city should have water sometime on Tuesday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ten days into Jackson’s latest water crisis, and city leaders are hopeful water will be restored to most, if not all, customers sometime on Tuesday. “Ideally by tomorrow morning, maybe later... at least sometime tomorrow, we should be back to everybody having pressure,” Jackson water manager Ted Henifin said. “Maybe not full pressure to where they’re used to, but we think everything will be pressurized by tomorrow morning if all goes well.”
Mayor: Expect major changes in Public Works Dept. amid water takeover
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The recent federal takeover of the capital city’s water system means a major realignment is likely coming in Jackson’s Public Works Department. The news comes about a month after city leaders confirmed the former interim director, Jordan Hillman, was no longer serving in the position and had become deputy director over water.
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
Families sue Flowood YMCA after exposure to ‘potentially deadly’ gas at birthday party
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Months after several children were sent to the hospital due to chlorine exposure at a birthday pool party, the venue that hosted the event is facing multiple lawsuits. An attorney representing four families has filed complaints against the Metropolitan YMCA of Mississippi, after they say their...
Trumbull County bridge replacement one of 377 to be addressed
As part of a plan to address 377 bridges throughout Trumbull County that are in need of repair or replacement, Trumbull County Engineer Randy Smith announced Tuesday that work will begin this year or early next on one in Farmington Township.
Jackson Public Schools to remain virtual Friday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools will remain virtual Friday despite the improvements made at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. JPS resumed classes virtually on Tuesday, January 3 after Christmas break due to the ongoing water crisis. JPS released on Facebook that 22 schools have “low or no water pressure” compared to 33 schools that experienced water pressure issues on Tuesday.
City Council transfers $18.4 million to third-party water system manager
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s third-party manager now has some money to spend, a month after a court tapped him to take over Jackson’s beleaguered water system. On Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved transferring more than $18.4 million from city coffers into accounts managed by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Monday, January 2. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
All Jackson Public Schools scheduled to reopen January 5
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All Jackson Public Schools are scheduled to reopen Thursday, January 5, and resume their regular schedules. According to the Jackson Public School District, it is evaluating the availability of water at all school and office locations. “We will announce any changes to our regular schedule on...
‘No guarantees’: Third-party manager beefing up staff at treatment plant to boost water production
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson will have additional staffers at its main water treatment plant Tuesday night, after yet another setback with water restoration efforts late Monday and early Tuesday. “Once again, I feel like we are repeating the same message day after day and it is really feeling hollow...
Family of Campbell fire victim questions her death
They question why Ami Maldonado never made it out or called for help.
New general store hosts grand opening celebration in Belhaven
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s newest general store and market, Beans & Bananas, will kick off their grand opening weekend on Friday, January 6. The celebration will be held at the Belhaven Town Center with a weekend full of events. The store will sell everything from snacks and deli products to toys and home goods. […]
Three people shot inside of a vehicle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting that saw three people suffer gunshot injuries while sitting in a vehicle is being investigated in Jackson by Capitol Police. The triple shooting occurred on Monument and Farrish Street. Police say the three victims were inside of a white Crown Vic Wednesday when the...
