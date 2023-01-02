Read full article on original website
Creative Bespoke Gives Cadillac Escalade 26-Inch Wheels And A Massive Price Tag
The world of tricked-out Escalades is a big one, and this is yet another entrant. This time, Creative Bespoke is selling its take on the Cadillac Escalade. It's not cheap, at $155,800, but some real work has been done to make this Escalade much more unique. The "Bespoke Edition" Caddy...
Uphill Sand Drag Trucks Make the Ram TRX Look Like a Power Wheels
PeterBjorck on YouTubeThey're a lot like rock bouncers, except they're fire-spitting Nissan Patrols that climb dunes in the Middle East.
Carscoops
Do You Want This S2000-Powered 1972 Dodge Dart Demon To Be Built By Speedkore?
This story contains independent illustrations by Abimelec Design for SpeedKore. What do you get when you combine a 1972 Dodge Dart Demon with a couple of Honda’s most iconic performance cars? You get this, the ‘Krampus.’. Digitally rendered by the talented Abimelec Design, the unique Dodge has been...
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority
Chevy gives look at 2024 Silverado EV tow testing
Prototypes for the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV have been hitting public roads for the past six months, and Chevy has a video out that shows some of the testing that's taking place. The video shows a prototype for the standard Work Truck commercial version aimed at businesses conducting a towing...
1987 Nissan Hardbody With 1,092 Miles May Be Your Last Chance at a New Tiny Truck
Bring A TrailerThis classic Nissan Hardbody is so minty fresh that it hasn't even had its first oil change—that's how well-preserved this truck is.
The Best Trucks to Buy Used Under $35,000 Are From 1 Brand
The best trucks to buy used under $35,000 are the 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and the 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The post The Best Trucks to Buy Used Under $35,000 Are From 1 Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Digital Trends
The wildest electric motorcycle got wilder at CES 2023
Tron-style hubless electric motorcycles have made the rounds as concepts and Instagram clickbait for years, but like flying cars, they always seemed just out of reach. That changed last year when Verge (formerly RMK) began shipping its outrageous TS and TS Pro, and since then, the Finnish manufacturer hasn’t rested on its laurels. At CES 2023, Verge showed up with the TS Ultra, an upgraded version of the TS that pushes it to ever more unimaginable levels of power.
Top Speed
Gorgeous Miata MX Speedster To Enter Production
Currently, there is a small but dedicated market for small and lightweight sports cars with the sole purpose of putting a massive smile on your face. Regardless of whether the car is old or new, how good-looking it is, or what company made it, the only thing that matters for many car enthusiasts is how much fun they can have driving our beloved impractical low-powered sports cars. The Mazda Miata has been the modern-day definitive small, fun car, but its Achilles heel has always been its lack of power, plus it has never been particularly beautiful either. That is where a company called XENEX Motorsports comes into play. Remember that Miata roadster render called the MX Speedster? It is soon to be headed to production in select numbers.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC 63 S E Performance Coupe spy shots
The redesigned 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class was revealed in June and soon the compact crossover will spawn its more rakish GLC-Class Coupe body style. We've already spotted a prototype for the regular GLC-Class Coupe and today we have a look at the fire-breathing GLC 63 Coupe from AMG. The regular GLC 63 is also out testing. We know this is the AMG because of the four square-shaped exhaust tips at the rear, Panamericana grille up front, large cross-drilled brake rotors, and lowered suspension.
Top Speed
The Dodge Hemi Super Bee Was The Challenger Hellcat Of Its Day
She might remind Gen X car enthusiasts a little of a certain orange Dodge Charger featured on the Dukes of Hazzard, but this 1971 Dodge HEMI Super Bee packs way more power under its hood when compared to the General driven by Bo and Luke Duke. Before the Charger and Challenger Hellcat variants of today, the HEMI Super Bee was the ultimate Mopar performance machine with a limited production running in the late 1960s and early 70s. One of these rare bees is set to hit the auction block at Mecum's 2023 Kissimmee event.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
Top Speed
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
Top Speed
Could This Design Sketch Preview A New Cadillac Roadster?
In 2011, Cadillac presented the beautiful Ciel study at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the convertible with four doors and hybrid drive did not make it into series production. But even otherwise, there has been neither a coupe nor a convertible in Cadillac's lineup for several years. It's time for a change. With a new design sketch, GM Design is now giving a first glimpse of what a future convertible from General Motors' luxury brand could look like.
Jalopnik
Heated Seatbelts Seem Like a Terrible Idea
The automotive supplier ZF Group revealed a cool little gadget at the Consumer Electronics Show Thursday: A heated seatbelt potentially capable of cutting down on range loss in electric vehicles during a cold snap. The company calls it the Heat Belt and didn’t spend too much time on it during...
Jalopnik
The BMW i Vision Dee Is a Color-Shifting Ride to a Virtual World
Remember BMW’s weird Dee activation on Twitter, when the company’s global account got “taken over” by a character that was really into talking about Arnold Schwarzenegger? Well, we now know what that’s all about, and it’s exactly as weird as we’ve come to expect from modern BMW: A concept sedan based around virtual reality.
insideevs.com
Fully Electric Land Rover Defender Reportedly Coming In 2025
Land Rover is working on an all-electric version of the Defender due in 2025, per a recent report by British outlet Auto Express. The electric Defender will have around 300 miles of range and is expected to launch alongside a facelifted version of the existing ICE model. Auto Express claims it won't just be the standard Defender 110 that will be electrified, but also the 2-door 90 and long-wheelbase 130.
Jalopnik
What the Hell Is Going on With This Mercedes-Benz x Superplastic Collaboration?
Earlier today, Mercedes-Benz announced plans to build its own charging network that will offer plug-and-pay charging for its customers. It might not be the most groundbreaking announcement in the world, but it’s at least interesting and seems appropriate for CES. But Mercedes had a second CES announcement that still has me scratching my head: a collaboration with Superplastic (or SUPERPLASTIC if you want to get technical and look like you’re yelling every time you type it).
Jalopnik
Mercedes-Benz Plans to Build Its Own Global Charging Network
It’s no secret that charging infrastructure is holding back electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. In addition to needing more reliable chargers, we also need more chargers in general. Today, Mercedes-Benz announced that it plans to build a global network of 10,000 chargers in North America, Europe, China, and other important markets.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe Gets Final Checkover Ahead Of Reveal, Shows Insides Too
The regular Mercedes GLC crossover is the company’s best-selling model worldwide, and last June Merc revealed an all-new version incorporating most of the features and upgrades made to its C-Class sedan cousin. But it hasn’t forgotten about buyers who can’t see themselves in either a C-Class or GLC SUV....
