A striking prototype of the 2023 Dodge Hornet has been spied testing in Turin, Italy completely free from camouflage, letting us get a feel of what it looks like on the road. Dodge took off the covers to its Alfa Romeo Tonale-based crossover in August to much fanfare. Sure, it may be a Tonale with a slightly different bodywork but buyers don’t seem to care, so much so that Dodge received more than 14,000 pre-orders for it in the first 24 hours after its unveiling.

1 DAY AGO