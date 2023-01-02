Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
2023 Honda Accord Starts At $28,390, Just $775 More Than Last-Gen Model
Honda revealed today that the brand-new 2023 Accord will start at $28,390 ($27,295 + $1,095 destination charge) in the U.SA. That marks a modest $775 price increase over the base Accord’s price for the 2022 model year. For that extra dough, buyers will get the 11th-generation Honda Accord LX...
Carscoops
Facelifted Mercedes CLA Sedan And Shooting Brake Spied With Minimal Disguise
Mercedes launched the second-generation CLA coupe at CES almost exactly four years ago, but it looks like we might have to wait a few more months to see the facelifted version without its camo wrap. Spy photographers spotted the refreshed coupe and its shooting brake brother undergoing a last round...
Carscoops
New Electric 2024 Toyota C-HR Spotted Testing For The First Time
When Toyota revealed the next-generation C-HR Prologue concept, it would not say whether the small SUV was going all electric. Now, our spy photographers say they have captured photos of the production vehicle testing with an all-electric powertrain ahead of its official unveiling. Spotted on the road in Europe, this...
Carscoops
Six Wheels And Three Axles Make This Jeep Gladiator Apocalypse-Proof
We happen to think that the Jeep Gladiator is one of the more dramatic and outlandish pickup trucks to look at but for as wild as it is in standard guise, Apocalypse 6×6 has made it even more in-your-face. The U.S. company has been transforming the Jeep Gladiator for...
Carscoops
New Lego Speed Champions Adds Pagani Utopia, Porsche 963, And Two McLarens
The LEGO Speed Champions series continues to grow and in March, four all-new sets will be introduced with five compelling new vehicles. The first new model recreated in LEGO form is the Pagani Utopia. Introduced as the successor to the Huayra, the Utopia will be capped at just 99 units worldwide and is equipped with a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 pumping out 852 hp and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. While the Huayra was sold exclusively with a seven-speed sequential transmission, the Utopia is available with a six-speed manual or a single-clutch automatic.
Carscoops
Would You Be OK If The Kia Pickup Looks Like This Render?
This story contains renderings by SRK Designs that are neither related to nor endorsed by Kia. Kia is working on at least two pickup trucks and this rendering shows how one of them could look like were it to be inspired by the Telluride SUV. This rendering has been brought...
Carscoops
What’s The Best New Kia In Terms Of Bang For The Buck Today?
There are a lot of great cars out there today but finding a good value is considerably harder. That’s one reason that of all the brands out there we framed this QOTD around Kia. Many of their vehicles intend to offer great bang for your buck but which one is best?
Carscoops
Aska A5 Is An Electric VTOL Flying Car With A Gas Range Extender
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) never fails to disappoint and one of the more intriguing vehicles presented at this year’s event is the Aska A5, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. The Aska A5 is roughly the size of a typical SUV and has been described as...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes GLC Coupe Gets Final Checkover Ahead Of Reveal, Shows Insides Too
The regular Mercedes GLC crossover is the company’s best-selling model worldwide, and last June Merc revealed an all-new version incorporating most of the features and upgrades made to its C-Class sedan cousin. But it hasn’t forgotten about buyers who can’t see themselves in either a C-Class or GLC SUV....
Carscoops
2023 Dodge Hornet Flaunts Its Italian Heritage In Turin
A striking prototype of the 2023 Dodge Hornet has been spied testing in Turin, Italy completely free from camouflage, letting us get a feel of what it looks like on the road. Dodge took off the covers to its Alfa Romeo Tonale-based crossover in August to much fanfare. Sure, it may be a Tonale with a slightly different bodywork but buyers don’t seem to care, so much so that Dodge received more than 14,000 pre-orders for it in the first 24 hours after its unveiling.
insideevs.com
Tesla Reveals How Many Buyers Have Bought FSD
Tesla's $15,000 Full-Self Driving software has always been somewhat controversial. Critics have been quick to point out that regular Autopilot offers virtually all the driver assistance features you'll need on a daily basis. And, if you ever wanted to summon your Tesla (which would be rare) or have it change lanes for you (a bit more useful) Enhanced Autopilot can do so for an extra $6,000.
Carscoops
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
Carscoops
Dodge To Unveil Final Last Call Challenger Special On March 20th
Dodge’s final Last Call special edition was supposed to debut at SEMA last year, but it was delayed as the company blew up seven engines trying to get the vehicle through a grueling certification process. The issues appear to have been resolved as Dodge has announced the highly anticipated...
Carscoops
BYD’s New YangWang U8 Is A Defender-Style Electric Off-Roader With Over 1,100 Hp
BYD’s newest brand called YangWang launched its first model in China, a fully electric ladder-frame luxury off-roader. The new Yangwang U8 combines rugged looks with a quad motor layout and sophisticated technology assisting with its off-road capabilities. The silhouette of the new U8 looks to be heavily inspired by...
Carscoops
Is The Porsche 911 GT3 Really Faster With A PDK Than A Manual?
Porsche’s PDK transmission is the fastest auto ‘box in the business, but is it really that much faster than a comparable manual with a skilled driver behind the wheel? That’s what Carwow’s latest video attempts to answer as it pits two Porsche 911 GT3s – one with a PDK and one with a manual – against each other in a series of races.
Carscoops
GM Regains U.S. Sales Crown From Toyota After 2.5% Jump In 2022
GM could be one of the few automakers celebrating when full sales figures for 2022 are released for every company selling vehicles in the U.S.. While the market slumped as firms struggled with a shortage of inventory, GM shifted more metal in the region than Toyota, putting it back on top of sales charts.
Carscoops
2024 Volvo EX90 Makes North American Debut At CES
The all-new 2024 Volvo EX90 has landed in North America for the very first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas that kicks off on January 4 with the press day. Volvo’s EX90 isn’t only important as the brand’s latest electric SUV but also because it will...
Carscoops
VinFast Drops Specs For VF 6 and VF 7 EVs, Offer Up To 348 HP
VinFast has used CES to release additional information about the upcoming VF 6 and VF 7. Both models are slated to be launched later this year and the VF 6 is a tiny crossover that measures 166.9 inches (4,239 mm) long, 71.7 inches (1,821 mm) wide, and 62.8 inches (1,595 mm) tall with a wheelbase that spans 107.5 inches (2,730 mm). To put those numbers into perspective, the model is slightly shorter than the outgoing Chevrolet Trax, but has a 6.9 inch (175 mm) longer wheelbase.
Carscoops
Panasonic Reimagines Car Audio Systems For The Electric Era
Electric vehicles are the wave of the future, but their reliance on batteries means components need to be reimagined for the electric era. Panasonic Automotive Systems is doing just that by using CES to unveil a modular audio system designed specifically for use in EVs. It promises reduced energy consumption and less weight, while still delivering a high-quality listening experience.
Carscoops
Peugeot Inception Concept Is A 671-HP EV With Video Game Steering
Despite abandoning plans to re-launch the brand in North America, Peugeot chose CES in Las Vegas to reveal a concept car that hints how its next generation of electric sedans and SUVs will look starting in 2025. The Inception takes the form of a futuristic four-seat sedan that rides on...
Comments / 0