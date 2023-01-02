Read full article on original website
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
The Dodge Hemi Super Bee Was The Challenger Hellcat Of Its Day
She might remind Gen X car enthusiasts a little of a certain orange Dodge Charger featured on the Dukes of Hazzard, but this 1971 Dodge HEMI Super Bee packs way more power under its hood when compared to the General driven by Bo and Luke Duke. Before the Charger and Challenger Hellcat variants of today, the HEMI Super Bee was the ultimate Mopar performance machine with a limited production running in the late 1960s and early 70s. One of these rare bees is set to hit the auction block at Mecum's 2023 Kissimmee event.
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
The 2023 Corvette Z06 Races The Dodge Demon In A Deafening Showdown
So, which is better - an American sports car icon or a ridiculously powered, and also American, car with pure muscle? Throttle House presenters James and Thomas aimed to answer that question and return with an interesting drag race, testing the new 2023 Corvette Z06 and the ludicrous Dodge Demon. These beasts both pack menacing V-8 engines with torque that will blow the roof off your house. Though the new Corvette Z06 lines up with a bit less power, does it have enough to challenge the straight-line specialist in the Dodge Challenger Demon?
Illinois Dealer Is Selling A 25-Mile Corvette Z06 For $375K
Volo Auto Sales in Illinois is trying to sell this Torch Red Z06 for an eye-watering $375K. The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is America's take on the Ferrari 458, and the engineers absolutely knocked it out of the park. This high-performance version of the already rapid Corvette Stingray can take on cars double and even triple its price if that price happens to be the claimed MSRP on Chevy's website. Unfortunately, due to extreme demand and almost no supply, dealers are trying to sell Z06s for more than you'd pay for a brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB.
We Found the Worst Hummer H2 Ever, and That’s Saying Something
AutotraderThe body kit is custom, so fortunately no one else can recreate this monstrosity unless they really want to.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8
The Apache helicopter shares a name with the Dodge 392 Hemi V8. The Apache is aptly named, too; the 392 is the biggest naturally aspirated V8 in Dodge's lineup. The post This Engine Shares a Name With the Deadly Apache Helicopter, and Its a V8 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Harley-Davidson X350 Confirmed For America, Alongside Two New Models!
Harley-Davidson has turned 120 years old in 2023, and a feat like this deserves a celebration. Doing exactly that, the American giant is all set to introduce its 2023 lineup on Jan. 18, which will comprise new motorcycles and a few special anniversary editions. Understandably, the MoCo is tight-lipped about everything, but its VIN filings, sourced by Motorcycle.com, have now revealed three new motorcycles, including the much-anticipated Harley-Davidson X350 roadster.
Aska A5 Is An Electric VTOL Flying Car With A Gas Range Extender
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) never fails to disappoint and one of the more intriguing vehicles presented at this year’s event is the Aska A5, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. The Aska A5 is roughly the size of a typical SUV and has been described as...
Celebrating Lamborghini's V12 engine... in a V12-powered Lambo boat
V12 Aventador meets Boaty McV12face in this enormously amusing two-vehicle setup. To quote the great Albus Dumbledore: “Where once there was before the naturally aspirated Lamborghini V12 engine, there will now be after.” At least we think that’s what he said – nobody really paid any attention to the Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series did they? Could have got away with anything in that script.
The New Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Could Become The Most Powerful 400cc Motorcycle Available
Not long ago, Kawasaki VIN filings revealed plans for a Ninja ZX-4R. The new Ninja would serve as an elder sibling to the inline-four Ninja ZX-25R and become one of the few four-cylinder 400cc offering in this day and age. However, Team Green is taking things up a notch, as the latest rumors suggest the new ZX-4R will be the world’s most powerful 400cc (production) motorcycle ever.
14-Year-Old Dodge Challenger Dusts Mustang And Camaro Outselling Both In 2022
The Dodge Challenger might rest on a 14-year-old platform being on sale since 2008 and have a motor that both sounds like a dinosaur and runs on them, but it’s officially the tyrant king of the muscle car scene for the second straight year. Recently revealed 2022 sales figures from the big three show that it smoked competition from the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro.
Crazy Drag Racer With More Than 6,100 HP Reportedly Breaks Hub Dyno Record
Mike Moran is the proud owner of what is being claimed to be the most powerful car ever to hit a hub dyno. Dyno runs are a great way to determine how much power your vehicle is producing at the wheels. But, on the rare occasion that you're packing too much muscle for a regular dynamometer, one has to resort to a hub dyno.
