Volo Auto Sales in Illinois is trying to sell this Torch Red Z06 for an eye-watering $375K. The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is America's take on the Ferrari 458, and the engineers absolutely knocked it out of the park. This high-performance version of the already rapid Corvette Stingray can take on cars double and even triple its price if that price happens to be the claimed MSRP on Chevy's website. Unfortunately, due to extreme demand and almost no supply, dealers are trying to sell Z06s for more than you'd pay for a brand-new Ferrari 296 GTB.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO