Brock Purdy got one valuable experience this week

By Kevin Harrish
 3 days ago
The San Francisco 49ers are down to their third-string quarterback this season after starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury back in September leading Jimmy Garoppolo to take over as the team’s quarterback before he ultimately suffered an apparent season-ending injury himself earlier this month. As the team heads into the playoffs, it will be led by Brock Purdy, and he got some valuable experience this week.

The Niners played a hard-fought game against the Las Vegas Raiders in which San Francisco had to come from behind to win the game. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks that was a valuable experience for Brock Purdy .

“I think that was great for him,” Shanahan said according to 49ersWebzone.com. “We had to come from behind, especially there at the end. Also he made a ton of plays today, but there’s a number that he missed too. And that’s the coolest part. There were some he’d love to have back. It was never one way too much or the other where he was struggling or doing well, but there were some mixed plays. To keep coming back and keep attacking, he never got gun-shy, made some real good decisions too and fought it out throughout the whole game and found a way to win.”

Purdy is off to a hot start to his career, winning his first four starts and throwing multiple touchdown passes in each of them.

The Comeback

