Green Bay, WI

Today's Talker: Packers blow away Vikings, now just one win away from playoffs

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c7GcQ_0k10kd8z00

In Today's Talker, it's all about the Green Bay Packers.

The green and gold needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, and they got that win in a huge way on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score, and the Packers shut down Kirk Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson in a 41-17 blowout of the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Keisean Nixon scored on a 105-yard kickoff return and Darnell Savage had a 75-yard pick-6 of Cousins — one of four turnovers by the Minnesota QB. The Packers (8-8) will reach the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions at home in their regular-season finale.

A fourth straight postseason berth seemed out of the question after a 1-7 stretch dropped the Packers to 4-8, but they haven’t lost since and have benefited from favorable results around the league. Green Bay's latest bit of good fortune came earlier Sunday when Washington fell 24-10 at home to the Cleveland, putting the Packers in control of their postseason fate.

“I still believe in myself and felt like it just takes one sometimes,” said Rodgers, who went 15 of 24 for 159 yards. “It’s strange, but when we were sitting at 3-6 and looked at the next three, at the time Tennessee was playing really well, obviously the Cowboys were playing well and Philly was No. 1 in the league.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment in the video player above.

