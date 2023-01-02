Read full article on original website
Riders Trapped on Huge Ferris Wheel at Orlando Amusement Park
Revelers celebrating New Year’s Eve at Orlando’s Icon Park encountered a nightmare on Saturday evening when the power supply to the enormous ferris wheel suddenly went out, trapping riders 400 feet in the air. “The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests,” the park said in a statement cited by Fox 35. The ride, known as “The Wheel,” was working normally when a massive shower of sparks suddenly flew out and the power was lost to almost all the cars, said Randy Pryor, an attendee who shared images of...
'There Were Flames & Sparks': Jaw-Dropping Drone Video Shows Dozens Of Amusement Park Riders Being Rescued Off 400-Foot Ferris Wheel After Power Loss
A newly released drone video shows a rescue team safely retrieving dozens of riders off a 400-foot-tall ferris wheel at Orlando's ICON Park after it lost power on New Year's Eve, RadarOnline.com can confirm. The footage released on Tuesday documented crews with the Orange County Fire Rescue bravely climbing up the structure to help.They were forced to manually rotate the ride known as The Wheel in order to evacuate people from the pods. All 62 individuals were rescued.A spokesperson for ICON Park said the attraction, which opened in 2015 after three years of construction, "will be reviewed by Florida state...
Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
A woman drove for 10 hours to pick up her 78-year-old mom who got stranded for 5 days by the Southwest chaos
Tracy Hurst's mom flew Southwest on December 22 from New Orleans to Oakland, where she was stranded after her connection to Portland was canceled.
19-Year-Old Delta Air Lines Employee Hit By A Truck At Full Speed While Working On Tarmac, Company Responds
While working on the tarmac of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport, Delta Air Lines employee Camdyn Davis guided a plane to its gate when a lavatory servicing truck hit her. According to 11 Alive, the driver told police that he was looking at his tablet and was not paying attention while...
Inside abandoned ‘Hells Angels’ home riddled with bullet holes where owner left £30k Harley Davidson in garage
HAUNTING images have revealed inside an abandoned Hells Angels-style home riddled with bullet holes. The abandoned home, referred to as a "gangland factory", was discovered with thousands of live bullets left behind. An estimated £30,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle was also abandoned, along with a giant bust of Elvis Presley, the...
Wanted: Two lighthouse keepers for tiny island in San Francisco Bay. Must have 'high-quality culinary experience' and a captain's license.
East Brother Light Station is seeking two people to become its custodians for two years, but they'll need a particular set of skills to get the job.
After a plane exploded mid air in 1972, woman fell 33,000ft and miraculously survives
Vesna Vulović was a Serbian flight attendant who gained fame for surviving the highest fall without a parachute. In 1972, Vulović was working on a Yugoslav Airlines flight when the plane exploded mid-air and she fell 33,330 feet. Miraculously, she survived the fall and was rescued from the wreckage.
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Ski slope chairlift plummets 13 feet with rider onboard
A Colorado chairlift plummeted 13ft to the ground in high wind with a skier onboard, according to resort officials.The skier was unharmed in the incident that happened at the state’s Breckenridge Ski Resort on Thursday.Officials at the resort say that the chair fell off the Breckenridge Peak 8 SuperConnect and video posted to social media shows it on the ground towards the top of the lift.“Breckenridge Ski Resort confirms at approximately 10.35am a chair dislodged from the haul rope of the Peak 8 SuperConnect as it was reaching the top terminal,” the resort said in a statement.“One guest was on...
28-year-old buys cruise ship apartment because it's less than renting and he can see the world
An all-expenses-paid life for about $50,000 a year? Sounds like a deal.
My family of 5 booked an interior cabin and an ocean-view room on a Carnival cruise. Here's how they compared.
My husband and I stayed in a windowless interior stateroom with no view, and my kids shared an oceanfront cabin on the Carnival Legend cruise ship.
Cruise ship passenger who fell overboard found dead 18 miles from Port Canaveral, Florida coast
A 36-year-old passenger on the MSC Meraviglia has been found dead after falling overboard on the ship's return to Port Canaveral in Florida.
Motorcyclist Hits Deer At Over 50 MPH On Blue Ridge Parkway, Remarkably Doesn’t Crash
That ones gotta make the ol’ heart skip a beat. Unfortunately, if you’re into motorcycles, you have a much higher chance of getting injured or killed if you get into an accident. As much as riding a bike can be a ton of fun, it’s inherently dangerous.
‘We’re stuck’: Family with quadriplegic son stranded in Florida after Southwest flight cancelled
A Houston family are stuck in Orlando after their Southwest flight back home was cancelled.Bridget Pierson told local news outlets they cannot simply rent a car and drive back as they are travelling with an 80-year-old grandfather and their quadriplegic son.The family were supposed to fly back on Monday (26 December) but found out just two hours before takeoff that the flight was cancelled.“We’re stuck,” Pierson told reporters, adding she has had “no luck” with Southwest customer service support.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledRows of Southwest planes parked in California as thousands of flights cancelledHouse collapses in raging flood water as Philippines hit by torrential rain
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down
Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
Colorado woman dies while snow tubing on ski slope at night
The 18-year-old collided with a chairlift tower at the base of the slope
Tesla plunges off cliff at Devil's Slide; 2 adults, 2 kids survive
PACIFICA (CBS SF) – A Tesla drove off a cliff near Devil's Slide Monday morning, with two adults and two children surviving the plunge.Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit first tweeted about the accident around noon Monday. Officials noted that the Tesla fell about 250 feet down just south of the Tom Lantos Tunnels shortly before 11 a.m.While rescuers were on the ground assessing damage, multiple air ambulances were en route. By 2:24 p.m., ambulances had arrived and rescued one victim. By 3:20 p.m. all four victims had been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals. Cal Fire described all the injuries as "moderate, but stable.""We come out here unfortunately all too often for things like this," said Brian Pottenger of the Cal Fire/Coastside Fire Protection District. "And this was a -- this was nothing short of a miracle today that they survived."The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the adults suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and the children were unharmed in the crash.The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
