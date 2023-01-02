ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JgDCH_0k10kO6C00

New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.

Landon was born a Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital at 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning, just two hours and 25 minutes into the new year. The family lives in Euclid, and both mother and baby are doing great, we’re told.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBPEh_0k10kO6C00 Cleveland Clinic / News 5
Baby Landon was born at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital at 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning, just two hours and 25 minutes into the new year.

A little later Sunday at about 1 p.m., Maddox Atticus was born at Mercy Health Family Birthing Center in Lorain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LEEZu_0k10kO6C00 Mercy Health / News 5
Maddox Atticus was born at Mercy Health Family Birthing Center in Lorain at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Congratulations to both families!

